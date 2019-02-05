Prince William ‘Riled’ Prince Harry With His Concerns Over Meghan Markle, Per Reports

Now the two men are reportedly feuding, just like their wives.

Prince William got under Prince Harry’s skin with his concerns about how fast he was moving in his relationship with Meghan Markle, claims a royal biographer via the Sun, and things haven’t been the same between the two men since.

For months now, there have been rumors of a supposed feud between Duchesses Kate and Meghan, possibly related to Meghan’s enthusiasm and American ways rubbing her sister-in-law the wrong way, although lately those rumors seem to have died down somewhat. Now, royal biographer Katie Nicholls claims that there’s another feud brewing amongst the so-called “Fab Four,” this time between Princes William and Harry.

Nicholls posited that Harry and William haven’t been getting along for over a year now, and it all started with what she says was some “well-intentioned” advice William tried to give his younger brother.

As you may likely know, Harry and Meghan’s relationship progressed pretty quickly, especially by royal family standards. Whereas William and Kate’s relationship lasted for years, including a couple of breaks, and was meticulously covered by the British press during that time, Harry and Meghan practically hit the gas pedal from the word “go.” From the time the former Suits actress and the younger brother of the future King met until they tied the knot at Windsor Castle, it seemed like only a few months had passed.

William was reportedly concerned his brother was moving too quickly, claimed Nicholls. Specifically, she said that William merely told his brother, “this seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?”, while also noting that William would have been literally the only man in all of England close enough to say such a thing to Harry.

Nevertheless, Harry took it the wrong way.

“What was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry. Harry is hugely protective of Meghan, he saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage.”

To be fair, Nicholls isn’t the only royal watcher making such a claim. In December 2018, the Sun reported, based on anonymous insider sources, that things were borderline explosive between the two brothers, with almost all of it having to do with Meghan. Supposedly Harry was simmering over William trying to “wreck” his relationship with Meghan, while Harry himself went to great lengths to “protect” Meghan at all costs.

“He will brook absolutely no criticism of Meghan — and he is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any.”

As of this writing, Kensington Palace has not publicly responded to rumors of a feud between Princes William and Harry.