Maci Bookout Speaks Out After Posing With Mackenzie Edwards And Kids, Says Family Is ‘Everything’

Teen Mom fans were shocked on Monday when a photo of Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Edwards posing for a family photo with their kids emerged. Initially, only Mackenzie had shared the photo, but on Monday night, Maci shared the same photo along with a brand new one that showed just the kids together, according to Hollywood Life.

Along with the photo, Maci included a caption about family saying, “Family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything.”

In the photo, Maci and Ryan’s son Bentley is holding Maci and Ryan’s son Jagger. Maci and her husband Taylor’s daughter Jayde is sitting beside Bentley looking adorable. To the other side of Bentley sits Mackenzie Edwards’ son, Hudson, who she has from her first marriage. Sitting next to him is Maci and Taylor’s son Maverick.

All of the kids are wearing the color red with Jayde and Maverick dressed in red plaid. Surrounded by the four boys, Maci quips that her daughter is “never going to have a boyfriend.”

It is wonderful to see the women getting along, especially after the animosity that they have had toward one another. At one point, it didn’t seem that the two families could ever get along.

Maci and Ryan were introduced to fans on Season 1 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Maci found out she was pregnant with the couple’s child, a son they named Bentley. Despite their efforts, Maci and Ryan couldn’t make their relationship work and they ended up going their separate ways, all while continuing to co-parent their son.

Maci ended up meeting and marrying a man named Taylor McKinney. Together, the two share two children together. While Ryan dated a few different women, he ended up meeting Mackenzie and the two married in May 2017. Shortly after their wedding, Ryan went to rehab. The couple stayed together and Mackenzie revealed she was pregnant. She gave birth to a son in October 2018. However, Ryan was not at the birth as he was away at another stint in rehab.

The feud between the two families played out on Teen Mom OG, with Mackenzie confronting Maci at the Teen Mom OG reunion in 2017. She accused Ryan’s ex of exploiting him and his addiction for the reality television show. After Ryan threatened her husband at a baseball game, Maci secured a restraining order against him for herself, her husband, and the two kids that she and Taylor share.

Despite all the drama, it is wonderful to see Maci and Mackenzie getting along and for bringing their kids together. According to OK! Magazine, fans praised Maci for doing the photo shoot, especially after the drama that had occurred between them.