‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Claps Back At Haters Who Say She & Tyler Are Divorced

Since taking a 30-day break from their relationship to focus on their children and their personal lives, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have since been dodging rumors of a divorce, and now, Lowell is setting the record straight once and for all.

In an Instagram post, Lowell took a screenshot of the couple sitting side by side looking upset and concerned, with text at the top that read, “Tyler confirms: ‘We are divorced!'” Though she didn’t name the source of the photo, Lowell simply replied by telling her fans that the couple is still, indeed, married — and not to believe everything you read.

Lowell has shut all commenting off on her social media posts due to the negative posts made by some folks in reference to their relationship status and has said during a few of her live videos on Instagram that this has helped her share the moments of her family without the toxic responses.

Before she flipped off the comments, she sent a message out to her fans thanking them for their support and said that she was disgusted that some women can throw nasty, vile words at her especially when she is carrying a child.

“Why can’t we lift one another instead of feeling the need to be so rude and disgusting? Thank god my girls will be taught to speak kindly to other people and to stand up for themselves! THANK YOU to all my supporters you all rock,” Lowell added.

As Us Weekly reported, Catelynn and Tyler confirmed their separation back in December but made it clear that they were not seeking legal action to dissolve their marriage.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me through the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now! We love each other and ALWAYS WILL,” Lowell said, as Us revealed.

The couple, who are middle school sweethearts, have been together for decades and share two children together, with one on the way. Their first daughter, Carly, was born when the duo was just 16-years old, and they made the difficult decision to put her up for adoption while filming Teen Mom.

Though they had a series of ups and downs over the course of their relationship, calling off their first engagement before reconciling, they tied the knot in 2015. This latest relationship drama seems to have settled, however. The couple has confirmed that they are back together in the new home they share with their daughter, Novalee, while they await the newest addition to their family.

On New Year’s Day, Tyler posted a lengthy Instagram tribute to his wife and daughter and gushed about how, no matter what, he was blessed to be on this journey with Catelynn and their little family.

“I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share,” Baltierra said.