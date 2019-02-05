Authorities Investigate Kristoff St. John’s Cause Of Death

Actor Kristoff St. John’s cause of death is unknown and requires “additional investigation,” authorities said. A friend found The Young and the Restless star dead in his San Fernando Valley home on Sunday afternoon.

According to a People report, authorities completed an autopsy on the 52-year-old actor, which did not reveal an immediate cause of death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that the office is waiting for additional results. A toxicology report could take four to six weeks to come back, and may or may not offer further insight.

After news of the soap star’s passing hit yesterday, St. John’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, took to Twitter to address his client’s death.

“Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day. He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him. On behalf of @MiaStJohnBoxer & @TheStJohnFamily thank you for all of your love.”

In 2017, St. John received help after he allegedly threatened to kill himself with a gun on the anniversary of his son, Julian’s death. Julian died in November 2014, and many who knew the actor said that he was never the same after losing his son. The Inquisitr reported that St. John and his ex-wife boxer Mia St. John sued the facility where their son died and eventually settled the case.

Over the past few years, St. John, who originated the character of Neil Winters in 1991, took breaks to look after himself in the wake of his son’s death. Most recently, the actor also made time for a break after his engagement to model Kseniya Mikhaleva, but he returned to the screen in later January.

In the scenes, Neil chastised Cane (Daniel Goddard) for kissing another woman while Lily (Christel Khalil) served time in prison for distracted driving, which ultimately led to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death. During St. John’s recent break, Neil moved closer to the prison, which is four hours away from Genoa City, to help her while she served her time. For now, there is no word on how writers will address the actor’s death in the storyline.

Yesterday, in conjunction with CBS and Sony, Y&R released a statement honoring the late actor and his legacy on the show, the Inquisitr reported. The statement expressed sorrow and described the type of man St. John had been.

“On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola,” the statement read in part.

In addition to his fiance, St. John left behind two daughters – Paris St. John and Lola St. John.