Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Black Bikini For Revealing Photo Shoot

Candice is leaving little to the imagination in a new photo shoot.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing off a whole lot of skin in her latest photo shoot. The stunning mom of two, who welcomed her second child just last year, shared a look at one of the snaps from her new shoot on her Instagram page this week which showed her rocking a dark bikini look from her own line.

The black-and-white photo posted to her account showed her rocking a black crop-top style bikini top with her arms up in the air as she posed for Vogue Türkiye, the Turkish edition of Vogue magazine.

Swanepoel smiled from ear to ear as she posed with her hands up high, accessorizing with several bracelets stacked on both of her wrists.

She then told her millions of social media followers in the caption that the sporty looking bikini top was the “new new” from her swimwear line, Tropic of C.

However, the bikini look was actually pretty tame compared to some of the other sneak peeks at the cover shoot recently shared by Vogue Türkiye online. The Turkish magazine showed some of Candice’s other looks from the shoot on Instagram last week, which included one shot of the model wearing a shiny black and gold bathing suit.

The very skimpy ensemble had Swanepoel showing off a whole lot of skin as she posed with two large weights in both hands and a pair of black heels. The outlet also shared a look at the shoot with a video posted to Instagram, which gave fans a look at some of the other ensembles the star rocked for the camera.

One particularly risqué look involved Swanepoel – whom the Inquisitr reported recently rocked a skimpy red bikini at the beach – getting her workout on by taking a ride on an exercise bike while sporting a black leather one-piece with a large cut-out across the torso that helped her flaunt her amazing abs.

The stunning new photos come mere months after Candice was forced to clap back at the haters on social media after trolls made vicious comments about her post-baby body mere days after she gave birth to her second son, Ariel, in June. Photos of Candice at the beach in a bikini surfaced online 12 days after she became a mom, which caused some trolls to slam her.

E! News reported that the star shared the photos via her Instagram Stories, alongside an important message for all those who criticized her body.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days,” Swanepoel said last year. “I am not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy, I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there, I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy.”

Candice also called out those who pointed out that she’s a model, adding, “We are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace, please.”