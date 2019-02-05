Leah Messer Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Celebrates Youngest Daughter’s Birthday, Posts Sweet Message On Social Media

It’s hard to believe that the kids of Teen Mom 2 are growing up so fast, but Leah Messer’s youngest daughter Addie recently turned 6-years-old. Leah took to Instagram to share some photos of her daughter’s unicorn-themed birthday party and to post a sweet message to her daughter.

“It makes me so emotional to think you ‘re already 6 years old! It’s all so bittersweet! I can not wait to see who you’ll be, but I’m saddened by how fast you’re growing,” the reality show star wrote on the post.

In the photos, Addie is wearing a unicorn headband, complete with a sparkly unicorn horn, unicorn ears, and pink, blue, and purple tulle. Her beautiful birthday cake also features an adorable unicorn. The cake is iced in a rainbow swirl and the little girl’s name is written in pink icing on the cake.

Leah reminisced about Addie being younger and telling her mom she would “stop growing.”

“I’ll never forget when you told me you would stop eating so that you would stop growing and always be my baby! There’s never a dull moment in our home because we have YOU. You’ll ALWAYS be Mommas BABY/BIG girl! I love you so much sissy girl! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL!”

Leah Messer has three daughters, Addie being the youngest. Leah was introduced to the world on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, Leah found out she was expecting twins with her then-boyfriend Corey Simms. Leah gave birth to the couple’s twins and named them Aleeah and Aliannah. Leah and Corey married and tried to make their relationship work for their daughters. Ultimately, though, they divorced.

After her divorce from Corey, Leah met and married a man named Jeremy. The two had a daughter, Addie. The couple eventually divorced as well.

Leah and her three girls still appear on Teen Mom 2, and Addie is a fan favorite for her vibrant personality.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV, and fans can tune in on Monday nights to catch more of Addie and her sisters. While the new season shows plenty of Leah and her girls, fans have also been introduced to Leah’s new boyfriend, Jason. However, just because she is in a happy relationship, that doesn’t mean she is thinking about having more children anytime soon.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah revealed that more children are “not even a thought” right now.