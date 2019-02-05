Here’s How Pete Davidson Found Love After Heartbreak

The 'SNL' star is moving on after splitting with fiancee Ariana Grande.

It looks like Pete Davidson is finally ready to jump back into the dating game. The Saturday Night Live star, who was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, only to experience a very public breakup just four months ago, is moving on – and it’s thanks in large part to actress Kate Beckinsale.

Beckinsale and Davidson have been linked multiple times in recent weeks, but both stars have been incredibly tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship. But while the duo won’t comment on their budding romance, sources close to the couple say they are hitting it off spectacularly.

“Kate thinks he’s the sweetest and nicest guy,” a source told E! News in a recent interview.

While the 20-year age gap may have some people questioning the connection – Beckinsale is 45, while Davidson is 25 – it doesn’t appear to bother the pair of performers.

“She has fun and doesn’t take anything too seriously,” an insider close to Beckinsale reported. “She has spent some time with him and thinks he’s very funny and charming. It’s definitely not anything intense.”

A low-key, fun relationship might be the best thing for Davidson, following his highly-publicized split from Grande. The two first met back in 2016, when Grande performed on Saturday Night Live, but the two didn’t become an item until May of 2018 when they first stepped out as a couple.

From there, things progressed quickly. Grande and Davidson announced their engagement in June of the same year and were often seen showing off their numerous matching tattoos. But by October, the two had called it quits, ending a whirlwind love affair. Davidson moved out of Grande’s $16 million New York City apartment and back home with his mother, and after a short break, the comedian finally returned to the dating game.

Davidson and Beckinsale’s relationship, which started back in January, according to sources, is markedly different from the one he shared with Grande. The two live on opposite sides of the country – Davidson is still in New York, while Beckinsale spends most of her time in California – which has made things much more relaxed between the two. And while they’re having a lot of fun hanging out, it doesn’t seem like either star is particularly interested in something more serious right now.

And Beckinsale might be the perfect match for Davidson – at least for now. The Underworld star is famous for her quick wit and razor-sharp sense of humor, both of which appeal enormously to Davidson.

Beckinsale was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Sheen; the two share a daughter, 20-year-old Lily. She was also married to Len Wiseman for 12 years. They divorced in 2016.