Instagram Vixen Jen Selter Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sizzling Sheer Lingerie Set

Instagram vixen and American fitness model Jen Selter is no stranger to showing off her toned physique in various poses and outfits, and the new Valentine’s Day snap posted to the bombshell’s Instagram on Tuesday is no different.

In the jaw-dropping photo, Selter rocked a sexy, sheer lingerie set in red. She sat on her knees surrounded by a sprawling set of rose petals and other Cupid-inspired items, leaving little to the imagination in the sizzling outfit.

The model busted out of the skintight top, which showed off her buxom chest and ample cleavage. The lacy number featured spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders and gave a glimpse of her most delicate assets. The high-cut bottoms, which Selter playfully lopped her fingers through, wowed her fans by showing off her firm thighs and chiseled abs. Her curvaceous booty was also visible from the side, and her 12.6 million fans went wild for the snap.

The glamour model wore her chestnut colored hair straight down her back and rocked a modern-looking middle part that let her hair flow gorgeously. She wore a smoky shadow and fanned her lashes with a flick of dark mascara that made her hooded eyes pop, and wore nude lipstick to accentuate her plump pout.

For her accessories, Selter chose a silver choker that matched her outfit flawlessly, as well as a chunky silver watch. She stared down at a teddy bear made of rose petals while showing off long stem roses, chocolate-covered strawberries, and some other Valentine’s treats that she surrounded herself with.

Selter has spent the first part of 2019 by wowing her admirers with sexy shots of herself, aside from this jaw-dropper. Yesterday, the fitness model showed off her toned frame in an all-red bikini as she splashed around in the ocean. The cherry-colored number was covered in white stars, and she turned heads in the body-hugging garb that showed off just how hard she works to keep her body looking trim.

For that snap, she wore her long, dark hair in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and arms, and gave off a beach-babe vibe. She topped the look off with a pair of aviator-style sunglasses, and another chunky, silver watch.

The swimsuit gave fans of Selter a view of her muscular legs and backside, as well as her toned arms and flat, rock-hard stomach. Her fans went wild for the shot, and it was liked by her followers over 125,000 times since being posted.

One thing is for sure – with Valentine’s Day approaching, Selter’s fans will be keeping an eye on the model’s social media accounts, eager to see what kind of creative and sexy pics she will post next.