‘The Bachelor’ Fans React To Elyse Dehlbom’s Sudden Decision To Quit Colton Underwood’s Season

The 31-year-old beauty had a strong connection with 'The Bachelor' star, but she couldn't handle the premise of the ABC dating show.

Colton Underwood’s worst fears came true this week on The Bachelor. After an amazing one-on-one date with Elyse Dehlbom just two weeks ago, The Bachelor star had his heart broken when the 31-year-old redhead beauty decided to end things with him, E! News reported.

Elyse blindsided Colton with the news that she was having trouble seeing him go on dates with other girls. As a kicker, the makeup artist admitted that she couldn’t see herself accepting a proposal from the former NFL player after having so little time alone time with him. Colton has long said his biggest fear would be to fall in love and get rejected by his final pick at the end of The Bachelor.

After she realized she wouldn’t be getting a one-on-one date with Colton in Thailand, Elyse admitted she felt “heartbroken” as Colton was dating (and kissing!) other women.

“I wish I could just say that there was something off between us, but I’d be lying,” Elyse told The Bachelor star in a tearful confession.

“I literally can’t accept a proposal after a few months of sharing your time and attention with other people. I can’t do it. I like you. I think that’s crazy obvious when we’re together. I listen to these girls talk about how much they’re falling in love with you. This isn’t working for me. I have to leave.”

While Colton Underwood tried to assure Elyse Dehlbom that he was “excited” about their connection and that it isn’t a “competition” to win his heart, she admitted it wouldn’t be authentic for her to stay on the show knowing she would not be able to accept a proposal from him in a few weeks.

Elyse and Colton seemed to have a strong connection after a romantic date in San Diego where they hung out with a group of children at an amusement park. Elyse said the sweet date was “one of the best days I’ve ever had” and she compared it to something out of a romance novel. But the lack of alone time with Colton in romantic Thailand—and his kiss with fellow contestant Heather— was an issue for Elyse, so she ended things with The Bachelor star. Later, Elyse admitted she regretted the rash decision, calling herself “stupid.”

It’s no surprise that Bachelor fans had a field day with the unexpected breakup scene. Some questioned why Elyse even went on the show, knowing that she would be competing against two dozen other women for Colton’s heart. Others noted that Colton did not fight very hard to convince her to stay. And many others wondered why Elyse got decked out in a statement dress to dump Colton. You can see some of the reactions to Elyse Dehlbom’s Bachelor breakup below.

ELYSE WHY DID YOU COME ON THE BACHELOR IF YOU DIDNT WANT TO SHARE COLTON WITH 30 OTHER GIRLS?!?!? — skyler (@skyler_belmonte) February 5, 2019

Sooooo Elyse went on the show thinking she wouldn’t fall for Colton and now she’s panicking and realizes how crazy the premise of the show actually is #TheBachelor — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) February 5, 2019

Elyse putting on her best dress and doing her hair and makeup perfectly before going and breaking up with Colton is….WOW #TheBachelor — Hope Frisch (@Hope_Frisch) February 5, 2019

Did elyse just pullout a teaser wedding dress to confront Colton? Bold move. #TheBachelor — jailk (@idkitsurbffjill) February 5, 2019

Elyse just wanted Colton to fight for her….his silence said everything.#TheBachelor — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) February 5, 2019

Colton didn't run after you, Elyse. You made the right decision. #TheBachelor — G.S. (@_gs5K) February 5, 2019

Elyse wanted Colton to beg her to be there or do something absolutely crazy like call off the show and go away with her when that completely back fired on her. She regrets that made up fairy tale she played out in her head. See you in Paradise, girl. #TheBachelor — Tamburrito (@Tamburrito2) February 5, 2019

Colton has not commented on Elyse’s sudden departure from The Bachelor, but the ABC dating show contestant posted a message to her Instagram Story following the episode that featured her shocking exit.

“So…how to sum up this episode?” Elyse wrote. “I think all I want to say is Colton is an incredible man. This experience is not an easy one. And I wish these incredible women had the privilege of knowing the best of luck on their journey.”

With Elyse’s sudden departure from The Bachelor, Colton Underwood is left with 12 women, including frontrunners Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Godwin, and Tayshia Adams.

You can see Colton getting dumped by Elyse Dehlbom in The Bachelor scene below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.n. on ABC.