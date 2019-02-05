Jenelle Evans Opens Up About 911 Call On New ‘Teen Mom 2’

Last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 left fans on edge as a 911 call made by Jenelle Evans was played on air. Of course, fans wanted to know what happened and if Jenelle was okay. On the most recent episode of the show, she opened up about the phone call and called the situation that transpired between herself and her husband, David Eason, a “drunk misunderstanding.”

According to Radar Online, Jenelle explained that she was upset that her husband wasn’t answering his phone. Things transpired from there.

“We were drinking. All the kids were sleeping. When David pulled into the driveway, I came out yelling, screaming and cussing at him cause I was p****d off he didn’t answer the phone. As I was yelling at him, I tripped over this hole. He went to catch me and he fell too. When he fell, he fell on top of me. When I got up, I was crying. I was screaming. I was mad. I was like, ‘You pulled me down on purpose!’ It was a big drunk misunderstanding on my part.”

Jenelle explained all of this to her mother, Barbara Evans, who she has recently reconnected with. While, at one time, the women didn’t have the best relationship, the two have seemingly been getting along as of late.

When speaking with a producer, Barbara opened up about her thoughts of the 911 phone call that left those who listened to it concerned for Jenelle. Barbara explained that she didn’t want to do anything “to alienate” her daughter. She further explained that she wants her daughter to be able to come to her “if something goes down again.”

While Jenelle and Barbara still film for Teen Mom 2, Jenelle’s husband is not able to film for the reality show. In a preview for next weeks episode released by the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account, Jenelle pulls up to film with David in tow. It is revealed since Jenelle is with David, the producers have to go.

Jenelle Evans has been sharing her story on MTV since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with a son. Her boyfriend at the time, a man named Andrew Lewis, did not stick around. He has recently reemerged and has been reaching out to Jenelle this season about being apart of his son’s life. However, Jenelle has been apprehensive about allowing that to happen.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV on Monday nights.