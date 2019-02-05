Leah Remini Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Claims On Twitter

Leah Remini clapped back on Twitter following a tweet of what she felt was misinformation where the International Director of STAAD, Ed Parkin, called the actress, the A&E network, and those employed by them as “haters.”

On STAAD‘s official website, their mission statement reveals that the group’s desire is to “protect Scientologists from intolerance and prejudice and to dispel rumors and lies about the Scientology religion, Scientologists, Church leadership and our Founder.”

They also state “the purpose of Scientologists Taking Action Against Discrimination (STAND) is to end forever the defamation and bigotry toward Scientologists and the Scientology religion and to protect everyone’s basic inalienable right to practice their chosen faith.”

The conflict came after Parkin tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Pastor Bishop Craig Worsham of First AME Church. He called the bishop a “passionate and eloquent speaker, totally unlike the haters employed at vast expense,” which include A&E Network and Remini.

Remini spoke out against Bishop Worsham and Parkin in an impassioned tweet, retweeting an original post by Parkin.

In his blog, Mike Rinder, Remini’s co-host on the A&E series, explained Parkin’s stance in regards to Scientology. He alleged that Parkin is part of an Office of Special Affairs “front group” who are allowed to participate in a smear campaign against “those exposing Scientology.”

If Rinder’s accusations are correct, they fall in line with Parkin’s tweets against the series, A&E network, and Remini. Parkin previously called the former Scientologist “a one-woman hate show” against Scientology.

It has been noted that @LeahRemini is a one woman hate show against her former religion, the good it stands for and the help it gives. This hate and vindictiveness does not help her. pic.twitter.com/SI8cLWJezU — Edward Parkin (@EPStandLeague) February 4, 2019

He also said that Remini and her “army of bots” are stopping him from expressing his freedom of speech.

Remini said that those who support the church and its belief system are being “deceived,” just as she and Rinder explain on Scientology and the Aftermath, where she regularly exposes what she alleges are deceitful actions taken by the church against its parishioners.

Am I reading this right? Bishop Worsham? Of The First AME Church? Are you backing Scientology & not the victims of Scn? Former members speaking of their pain & the loss of their families because of Scientology doctrine, is not hate. Know the difference.

You are being deceived pic.twitter.com/Bqm9PiADte — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 5, 2019

On the latest episode of Scientology and the Aftermath, which airs on February 5, titled “Church and State,” Remini and Rinder will speak with Jay Wexler, an expert in constitutional law, to discuss the story of Scientology’s journey to tax-exempt status, per the show’s official A&E site. The two will also participate in a discussion with Lt. Yulanda Williams, a police officer, about law enforcement’s community engagement strategies.

Remini and Rinder have hosted Scientology and the Aftermath since 2016. The actress was raised in the controversial religious organization with her mother and sister. She was a member of the religion’s Sea Org Organization, where she signed a “billion-year” contract of allegiance to the Sea Org, Remini said, per People.

Scientology and the Aftermath airs Tuesdays on A&E.