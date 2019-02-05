Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughters Watching His Super Bowl Show

Two-year-old Dusty and 11-month-old Gio watched their dad from home.

Maroon 5’s 2019 Super Bowl halftime show may not have gained stellar reviews from all of the critics, but it seems as though Adam Levine and his bandmates definitely impressed two of their littlest fans. Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo shared the sweetest photo of their two daughters enjoying the show on her Instagram page one day after the big game on February 3 as they watched their dad do his thing for the world on the stage.

The adorable upload showed their little girls, 2-year-old Dusty and 11-month-old Gio, watching the halftime show at home live from Atlanta, Georgia, on a huge TV. The clip on the screen showed Adam shirtless and playing his guitar as he ran toward his bandmates.

Little Dusty could be seen holding on to a pink doll as she watched the show with her little sister.

In the caption of the family snap – which has already received more than 275,000 likes in just nine hours – the Victoria’s Secret model told the world how much her daughters’ love their “dada.”

Dusty and Gio didn’t make the big trip to Atlanta with their parents to see Maroon 5 perform their hits alongside rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott, though Behati posted a loved-up shot of herself and her husband backstage on her official Instagram account on February 4.

The sweet photo had a shirtless Levine placing his hands on Prinsloo’s face as they shared a tender moment behind the scenes. The picture was seemingly taken just after he and his bandmates left the stage in the middle of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As the couple – who married back in 2014 – looked into each other eyes, the mom of two told The Voice coach in the caption just how much she loved him.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Behati headed to Atlanta to support her husband and was spotted cheering him on from the sidelines as the band performed their hits, including “Moves Like Jagger” and “Sugar.”

The model gave her followers several glimpses of her time in Georgia at Super Bowl LIII via Instagram Stories, posting a number of videos from the backstage area as Levine prepared for the show. Prinsloo then told fans on the social media site, “Yassssssss I’m more nervous.”

Adam previously confirmed that his daughters would not be joining himself and Behati in Atlanta while speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the game as he explained that things were a little “chaotic” for them in the southern state because they’re both so young.

“It is a little bit of a fiasco out here, it is a little crazy, so we are going to keep them home,” the singer shared with the outlet of his daughters, “but they are going to watch on TV and I am going to wear daddy bracelets so they can see that I am representing them well.”

“They get to watch on TV, I am sure they prefer that too, instead of the chaos,” Adam added.

Though Levine and Prinsloo usually tend to keep their life at home with their daughters pretty private, the latest glimpse at their family life comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the model revealed the pretty unusual way she fell in love with her husband before they even properly met in a recent interview.