‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Says She Would ‘Never Be With Another Man Again’

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t had the best luck with men and it looks like she may be done dating them all together. On Monday night, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to announce that she would “never” date another man again.

“Heard game of clones commercial came out. Let’s just make it clear I would never be with another man again so,” Kailyn tweeted.

Game of Clones is a new reality show from MTV featuring celebrities from the network’s other shows, including DJ Pauly D from Jersey Shore, Cara Maria Sorbello from The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and Kailyn from Teen Mom 2. On the show, the participants will date people who look like their celebrity crush. For Kailyn, that is rapper Quavo.

A new teaser trailer was released by US Weekly and in the video, a voice can be heard saying, “We found seven identical singles, and we’re asking these MTV stars if everyone looked like your type, could you find your one and clonely?”

Kailyn Lowry was introduced to fans on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. She found out she was pregnant with a son with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Kailyn had little support from her family and ended up moving in with Jo and his family for a while. They welcomed their son into the world and, although they tried to make their relationship work, they ultimately called it quits.

Kailyn then started dating a man named Jordan and she moved out on her own. The relationship with Jordan did not last, though. She eventually met Javi Marroquin and the two ended up getting married. After tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first son together. After Javi deployed, things did not go well for the couple and they ultimately divorced.

After her relationship with Javi, Kailyn met Chris Lopez, with whom she had her third son with. Although they had an on-and-off relationship, Chris did not appear on Teen Mom 2 with her. Because of that, fans were left wondering if they were together or not.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. This season has shown a lot of drama for the mom of three. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she was faced with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, but ultimately avoided speaking with her. Kailyn revealed that she didn’t have any “ill feelings” towards Javi’s new girlfriend. The new season has also shown Kailyn considering meeting back up with her mother. The two have not had a good relationship and Kail wonders if perhaps she should try again with her mom.

New episodes air Monday nights on MTV.