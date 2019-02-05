Ex-‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Gets A Makeover: See Her New Dark Hair And Baby Jagger

Mackenzie Standifer is now a brunette.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is a busy mom of two, especially now that her husband is behind bars, but that didn’t stop her from giving herself a bit of a makeover days ago.

As the Teen Mom OG dad remained in jail as he awaited his upcoming court date, Standifer dyed her previously blonde hair a much darker shade but added some highlights for good measure.

After sharing a series of photos of herself on her Instagram stories which featured her new brown hair, Standifer shared an image soon her Instagram page and right away, she received tons of positive feedback from her fans and followers.

“Love the dark hair,” one person wrote.

“I loveee your hair color!!!” someone else said.

“You looks great, love your color!” a third fan added.

As Teen Mom OG fans have likely heard, Edwards was taken into custody last month after he allegedly drank six shots of Jack Daniel’s one afternoon at a bar in Tennessee and left without paying. Although the theft charge against him has since been dismissed, as Radar Online confirmed, he’s remained behind bars due to a pending drug possession charge, which stems from a 2017 arrest.

Below is a photo of Mackenzie Standifer showing off her new dark hair.

Also this week on Instagram, Mackenzie Standifer posted a “sweet” photo of baby Jagger.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in May 2017 and have remained together ever since. However, due to Edwards’ ongoing issues with substance abuse and the many cheating allegations against him, many have wondered why Standifer has chosen to stick by him.

As fans will recall, Edwards’ issues with drugs appeared to begin just before he wed Standifer nearly two years ago. In fact, they were quite evident when he was driving them, seemingly under the influence, to their courthouse wedding and just weeks after doing so, Edwards entered into a weeks-long treatment program to address his substance abuse struggles.

Edwards also attended a months-long stint in rehab at the end of last year but unfortunately, the rehab trips don’t appear to have been much help. Just weeks after his release from treatment, he was arrested for his alleged drink-and-dash.

Despite Edwards’ struggles, Standifer has maintained a united front as a family with Edwards and continues to share positive photos and sentiments on her Instagram page.

The cast of Teen Mom OG will return for a new season later this year on MTV.