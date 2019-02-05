Melissa McCarthy Shows Off 75-Pound Weight Loss In Stunning New Photos

Melissa's revealing her very impressive weight loss on the red carpet.

Melissa McCarthy was showing off her very impressive weight loss as she hit the red carpet for the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4. According to Hollywood Life, the Bridesmaids and Mike & Molly actress has lost a whopping 75 pounds and proudly revealed her new shape in a navy dress.

Stunning photos of the actress showed her posing for the cameras in her dark gown which cinched in at the waist to show off Melissa’s slimmed down figure. She accessorized her navy blue look with a pair of fun bright orange heels.

According to a 2018 report from Daily Mail, the star allegedly dropped at least some of the pounds by following the popular Keto diet and told CBS This Morning last year about how good losing the weight has made her feel about herself.

“It may be the best thing I’ve ever done,” McCarthy shared at the time of her new body. “I feel amazing.”

But not only was she celebrating her recent weight loss in her curve-hugging dress this week, as the mom of two was also celebrating huge success in her professional life.

Melissa was honored at the luncheon in Beverly Hills for her nomination in the Best Actress category for her role in the drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The star looks almost unrecognizable in the film as she plays the role of Lee Israel.

Melissa has been slimming down before fans’ eyes, though the star opted to drop the pounds the healthy way, taking things slow when it comes to changing her lifestyle and getting healthier.

Back in 2015, the actor told Life & Style that she’d dropped 50 pounds by changing her attitude toward her weight.

“I truly stopped worrying about it. I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked,” she shared of her weight loss at the time.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

McCarthy also credited her work on the 2015 film Spy – in which she starred alongside Jason Statham – with helping her to drop a few pounds because she had some pretty adventurous scenes that she knew would involve some activity from her character.

“The second I knew I was doing the movie, I started training with an amazing martial arts instructor,” Melissa revealed to the outlet of how she prepared for the demanding role.

Since then, she admitted to Extra that she doesn’t really have any other tips or tricks to weight loss, joking that it’s mainly down to being “boring.”

“No trick, nothing to tell, just super boring life,” McCarthy shared. “You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun, and you go to bed at 7:30 — that’s the trick.”

But fans also probably shouldn’t expect the star to keep on dropping the pounds or stay at the same weight for too long.

McCarthy previously revealed during an interview with Refinery29 that she may potentially gain some of the weight back and has the healthy outlook that she doesn’t really mind if she does.

“I have [lost weight], but I’ll be back again,” she told the outlet. “I’ll be up, I’ll be down, probably for the rest of my life.”