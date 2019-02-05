Christie Brinkley, 65, To Walk New York Fashion Week Runway For First Time Ever With Daughter Sailor

The supermodel and her lookalike daughter will close Tahari's runway show at NYFW.

Christie Brinkley will star at the upcoming New York Fashion Week festivities, and she’ll have her model daughter by her side. The 65-year-old Sports Illustrated icon will walk with her 20-year-old daughter in Elie Tahari’s show, Page Six reports. The supermodel duo will team up on the catwalk for the first time ever to close the show in honor of Tahari’s 45th anniversary.

In a statement about the iconic modeling matchup, Elie Tahari said his brand has always been “for every woman.”

“That is why I’m so excited about having Christie and Sailor walk in our show because Christie is timeless, and Sailor represents the cool, on-the-go woman who also wears our clothes,” the designer continued. “It is important for me to make clothes for women of all types, inclusive of any age.”

Elie Tahari held his first show at Studio 54 in 1977 and by the end of the decade, he had popularized the tube top and disco wear. Tahari is also behind the “power suit” for women which became prominent in the 1980s.

Christie Brinkley shot to fame in the 1970s when she appeared on the cover of three consecutive Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” covers. Brinkley has appeared in the annual “Swimsuit” issue nine times since 1975. The beauty icon was also the face of Cover Girl for more than two decades. With Sailor, her daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook, following in her fashionista footsteps, the comparisons are inevitable.

Christie Brinkley, 63, has made a splash return in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue https://t.co/4miZFJ8iFb pic.twitter.com/CYEpAo0tH8 — CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2017

Sailor Brinkley Cook previously told People that it wasn’t always easy growing up in her famous mom’s supermodel shadow. Sailor said she was constantly compared to Christie and that she never thought she’d have what it takes to be a famous model like her mom.

But Sailor went on to rookie status as an SI swimsuit model. And in 2017, Christie and Sailor joined forces with Christie’s eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel to pose in bikinis for an iconic family photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue.

Brinkley, who was 63-years-old at the time, said it was a no-brainer to pose with her two daughters for the special shoot.

“I kept saying, ‘If you’re ever going to get your picture taken in a bathing suit, doing it with Sports Illustrated is the way to go,” Brinkley said, per SI. “It may look like you’re all alone on this beautiful deserted beach but there are two guys standing there with reflectors, putting the light on you.”