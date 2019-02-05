Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Poses In Her Bikini Bottoms For Steamy Photo With Fiance Johnny Dex

Devon's leaving little to the imagination in a raunchy beach photo at the beach with her husband-to-be.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is leaving very little to the imagination in a steamy new shot shared on her Instagram account this week. The star shared a very sultry snap with her fiance Johnny Dex with her more than 1.6 million followers this week where she was sporting nothing but her bikini bottoms.

The pretty risque photo showed Devon with her bare back to the camera as she and Johnny took a romantic trip to the beach together. The couple then shared a loving embrace as they enjoyed some downtime by the coast while the model opted to ditch her bikini top as she got close to her man.

Planting a kiss on his soon-to-be wife’s cheek as she turned her head to look toward the camera, Dex rested both of his hands on Windsor’s hips as she showed off her skimpy cream bikini bottoms that showcased her booty and slim waist.

Devon let her blonde hair blow in the wind as she and her man posed together in front of a large rock formation at the beach.

The stunning couple’s snap has already received more than 35,000 likes since the star uploaded it to her social media account on February 4.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Windsor’s been showing off her bikini body on the social media site on multiple occasions over the past few days.

She most recently uploaded a stunning shot of herself sitting on the sand in a backless swimsuit which showed off some serious skin as she posed in front of the ocean.

In the caption, the Victoria’s Secret model told fans that it was her fiance who snapped the picture as she joked that he’s fast becoming a pretty skilled photographer.

Daily Mail also shared that Devon was proudly showing off her bikini body in a gray two-piece as she struck a pose in front of a palm tree. The site reported that the couple is currently enjoying the sunshine in St. Barts.

As reported by People, Devon and Dex got engaged back in June while at the beach.

According to the site, he popped the question to Windsor during a trip to a private beach by writing the words “Marry me?” in the sand.

Windsor then confirmed the exciting news via Instagram where she also showed off her huge engagement ring from her husband-to-be.

“When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this….,” the star wrote on the social media site of the seriously romantic proposal. “This was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe!”

Devon then sweetly added on the social media site that she considered herself to be “the luckiest woman in the world!”