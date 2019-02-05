Kourtney Kardashian Strikes Sexy Pose In Sheer Gown On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian was recently criticized by an online troll for posting a sexy lingerie snap, but clearly isn’t stopping her from continuing to share similar pictures.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lying in bed while wearing an absolutely gorgeous silver gown that featured black details around the bust area. Kourt put her hourglass figure and curvy backside on full display while laying sideways in a massive bed, as she raised one of her hands to her head. She gazed seductively at the camera while looking cosy among several pillows, and according to her, she was in the middle of “fittings.”

The 39-year-old sported striking dark eye makeup as she was surrounded by several clothing pieces and accessories, including a pretty black lace bra, some shiny outfits, and a few hand purses. In the second snap, Kourtney receives a special visit: her daughter Penelope decides to join in on the fun, sitting on the bed frame as she giggled and posed for the camera, wearing a large t-shirt as a dress. Her mother looks up at her endearingly while smiling broadly, as the two girls appear to be having a lovely time playing around with clothes. According to Kourtney’s tags, she was also accompanied by stylist Dani Michelle, make-up artist Wendi Miyake, and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Kourtney recently engaged in a social media interaction with a troll that slammed her for posting a photo in lingerie on Friday, which was the same day her niece Stormi Webster (Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter) celebrated her first birthday. According to ELLE, the online user pointed out that the mother-of-three failed to wish her niece a happy birthday, sarcastically writing “The most touching birthday wish for Stormi.” Kourt was quick to fire back, in turn responding “She doesn’t have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you’re reading this Happy 1st Birthday!” Baby Stormi didn’t lack an exciting birthday party, even without her aunt’s social media tribute, as the Kardashian-Jenner clan threw her a rainbow-themed bash, complete with lots of balloons and a sprinkle birthday cake.

On Monday, Kourtney was also spotted hanging out in Los Angeles with her ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, 35. And as previously reported by the Inquisitr, it may just be that Kourt is helping Scott pick an engagement ring for his current girlfriend, 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

“It’s the weirdest thing. Kourtney refused to marry Scott so many times, but she’s more than happy to help him create a ring for his new girlfriend,” a source said.