Busy Philipps Shows Off Her Curves In A Strapless Bikini For New Photo Shoot

Busy is revealing some skin for the camera.

Busy Philipps is proudly showing off some skin in a bright strapless bikini for a new campaign. Daily Mail shared photos this week of the actor and Busy Tonight talk show host flaunting her stunning curves as she posed for the #AerieREAL Real Role Model campaign, which makes use of unretouched photos and models of all shapes and sizes to promote body inclusivity.

The stunning new snaps showed Busy wearing a colorful yellow and green strapless top as she posed for the camera while also sporting a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that stretched all the way up to her waist.

The 39-year-old mom of two let her long blonde hair flow down as she smiled from ear to ear while striking a few poses barefoot in front of a blue screen.

Philipps also opted to cover up a little more during the body confidence shoot, as photos published by the site also showed the former Cougar Town and White Chicks star rocking a red and white crop top which was tied up at the waist to show off her middle and her bikini bottoms.

The tiny top had a rainbow print across the chest and featured the words “Stay real” as she smiled and stretched out both arms wide.

Busy Philipps stuns in strapless swimwear as she joins bikini-clad Iskra Lawrence Busy Philipps, 39, joined forces with Iskra Lawrence when they worked every angle on the set of #AerieREAL's campaign shoot, in Los Angeles on recently. https://t.co/YSvCJbFu5P — Street Style Daily (@HotStreetStyle) February 5, 2019

Busy is just one of the famous names teaming up to promote a healthier attitude towards bodies, particularly for women.

Other stars who Philipps posed with during the photo shoot included Iskra Lawrence, Molly Burke, Aly Raisman, Samira Wiley, Brenna Huckaby, Jameela Jamil, and Cleo Wade.

The Busy Tonight talk show host previously opened up about why she made the big decision to be a part of the #AerieREAL campaign, explaining to Harper’s Bazaar last week that she’s a big fan of the idea of photo shoots which are inclusive and don’t include any retouching.

“The more campaigns we have like Aerie’s Real Role Model campaigns, where they’re showing various shapes, sizes, and types of women that aren’t airbrushed or Photoshopped, the more those images can become mainstream and change people’s brains,” Busy explained to the outlet.

“These are what real women look like,” she then added.

But Philipps is certainly no stranger to posing in a bikini, even before she joined forces with Aerie.

As the Inquisitr reported back in November, the star was proudly showing off her body in her two-piece swimwear whilst rocking a red bikini and a pair of Minnie Mouse ears during a fun Disney vacation with her family, including her daughters, 10-year-old Birdie and 5-year-old Cricket.

The snap she shared of herself on her Instagram account showed the star enjoying some downtime at the beach as she posed in front of a cruise ship.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that Busy showed off her impressive workout skills in a black bikini as she sweated it out on social media.