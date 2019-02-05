Bella Hadid Puts Cleavage And Curvy Booty On Display In Sultry Instagram Snap

Bella Hadid is in a sexy throwback mood.

The model took to Instagram to share a few photos of her Moschino catwalk look from back in October, and her 22.5 million followers certainly appreciated the gesture. Bella looked stunning in a black mini dress with a low neckline that put her ample cleavage on display, as well as her toned legs and curvy derriere. She paired the zip-up. latex number with matching thigh-high boots, as she put her modelling skills to work backstage.

The dress also featured details of buckles on the sleeves, as well as on the sides. Her signature brunette hair was worn in a voluminous curly style with a side-part, while she sported an impeccable cat-eye makeup and nude lipstick shade. Bella wore long nails and statement gold earrings that added an extra glitz to her daring ensemble. In the three different pictures she posted to her Instagram page, the 22-year-old looked straight at the camera while showcasing her insane hourglass figure and gorgeous facial features. It seems like she misses walking the runway for Jeremy Scott, the creative director behind Moschino, with whom she has worked several times in the past few years — following in the footsteps of her older sister, Gigi Hadid.

Bella’s fans were quick to rush to the comment section, leaving lots of praise under her new photos. One user asked, “are you real?” while others wrote compliments such as “gorgeous” and “stunning,” as well as lots of heart and fire emojis.

And Bella maintained her elite status in the fashion industry by recently collaborating with Michael Kors for their new Spring 2019 campaign, which was shot by photographer David Shots. She shared some photos and clips of the campaign on social media, in which she’s seen showing off her toned stomach in a tiny gray top crop and a pair of cargo pants while holding some of the new MK bags and purses. She also posted another shot in which she’s sporting a camo tank top and matching shorts and trainers, putting her legs on full display.

The new collection features lots of striking patterns, as well as a prominent presence of green, black, and golden shades. Designer Michael Kors explained the decision to feature Bella in the new campaign, saying that her energy was compatible with the idea the brand was trying to convey.

“Bella Hadid is the quintessential modern jet-setter. She is plugged-in, adventurous and on the go 24/7,” he said, as reported by the Daily Mail.