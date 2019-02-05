‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, February 4: Reese & Taylor Say Goodbye, Hope Bonds With ‘Phoebe’

The Bold and the Beautiful episode recap for Monday, February 4 features Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), who told his daughter Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that he was glad that he did not have to worry about her any longer. Zoe did not understand what he meant by the statement, per She Knows Soaps. Reese then told Zoe that he would be leaving Los Angeles and would be returning to London. Zoe was distraught as she and her father had just started to reconnect. She started to cry and they embraced. Reese told Zoe that he would always be there for her and that he would visit her in the future.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discussed Hope (Annika Noelle). She had gone to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house to meet the baby and they had concerns about her well-being, as it was so soon after the death of her own baby.

Taylor visited them and learned that Hope was at her daughter’s house. She wondered if it was a good idea to go so soon after losing Beth. Brooke mentioned that a baby was placed with Steffy rather quickly, but Taylor assured her that Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) was meant to be part of their family.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe gets emotional when Reese announces plans for his immediate future. pic.twitter.com/FY5ynn2jgR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 4, 2019

Later, Taylor runs into Reese at the hospital. She thanked him for everything that he did for her and Steffy. Reese looked visibly uncomfortable as she heaped him with praise. Taylor told him that she would miss him now that he would be leaving Los Angeles.

Hope was holding Steffy’s baby. She told her that she would be so loved and that she would have the best life. Hope even said that the baby felt like family. Bold and the Beautiful viewers noted that this was the first time since the death of her baby that Hope seemed calm, and even cheerful. Steffy said that she was glad that Hope met her little girl.

Steffy went to fetch Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope quietly looked at the baby before looking at each other. When Kelly returned, Hope said that this was how they had originally envisioned the family growing.

“Me holding my daughter, and you holding Kelly. That’s how it was supposed to be with Beth.”

Steffy said that she would need help with the baby and asked her to be part of the baby’s life. Hope agreed.