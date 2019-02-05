Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In Barely Censored Photo On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo from a Love Magazine photoshoot several days ago, leaning on her arms as she sported a very short, pixie-style wig. And while she appeared to be topless, it was difficult to tell. However, the model cleared things up with a new update today, sharing an Instagram photo of herself topless, which she barely censored with some blurry pixels. The photo showed Emrata wearing the same wig and dangle earrings, as she turned her head over her right shoulder to look at the camera. Her freckles were extra pronounced, as her lips popped thanks to heavy, glossy lipstick.

Prior to these posts, Ratajkowski kept things more casual by sharing a photo of herself rocking a large, circular-rimmed pair of glasses. She reassured her fans that they are a real prescription, as she rocked a white tank top while going braless. That’s the same type of look that led to backlash when she wore it to the Brett Kavanaugh protest, but of course her fans had no complaints about it. Plus, she shared a photo of her “favorite room,” whatever that means. The photo showed a very colorful yet chic bedroom, with a wooden platform for the bed, a mostly red area rug, and a couple of vintage-looking green chairs. The room featured tons of great windows that looked out onto a tree-filled landscape.

Previously, Emily spoke with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about some of her beauty secrets. She mentioned that her beauty muse would be “Penelope Cruz and I think she just has a really great signature beauty look that I admire.”

Plus, the model admitted that she couldn’t live without “Retinol Supernova Serum from Joanna Vargas, Marc Jacobs lipstick in a grey/nude colour, and an eyebrow brush by Maybelline. Or sometimes I just use hairspray and brush them up.”

And while the model is the face of Paco Rabanne’s Pure XS perfume, she noted that one of her favorite scents is “I would say, my skin after I’ve spent the day in salt water in the beach. I love the way my skin smells after that.”

With that being said, fans have been enjoying an increased presence of her husband, Sebastian, on her Instagram feed. This seems to have started around New Year’s when she spent time with family in Mexico on vacation, and has extended to now as she shares sweet couples photos of the two looking very happy together.