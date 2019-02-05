Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Boy Benjamin Allen

Thanks to a surrogate, Cohen is finally a dad at age 50.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 50, has always dreamed of being a father. But life just didn’t work out for that miracle to happen – until now.

Cohen found a very special surrogate willing to work with him, he shared with People. The television star announced his exciting baby news on an episode of Watch What Happens Live as OG Real Housewives cast members Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, NeNe Leakes, Ramona Singer and Vicki Gunvalson stood with him in support, People reported.

“I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time I’m going to become a father,” he announced. “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

An insider shared with People that Cohen repeatedly expressed how excited he was to meet his child. The source said he had always wanted to be a father and decided that now was the time. He also wanted his parents to know his child, which was very important to him.

“I know I’m single, but I haven’t met anyone and I want a family. I’m ready to do this,” the source shared.

On Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:35 p.m. Pacific Time, Cohen was elated to finally meet his son who he named Benjamin Allen. The baby weighed nine pounds, two ounces, and measured 20 inches long. The baby’s name is a shout out to Cohen’s maternal grandfather, Ben Allen.

Cohen shared a stunning black and white photo of himself and Benjamin on Instagram where fans and followers couldn’t get enough. They are snuggling chest to chest as a way to bond. Cohen had incredibly sweet words for that moment that he shared on Instagram.

“I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” he posted.

When Cohen appeared on CNN‘s live New Year’s Eve show, he shared with co-host Anderson Cooper that never did he ever imagine that becoming a single dad would even be possible.

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible, as a gay man, to grow up and have a family,” Cohen gushed. “And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible.”

Andy Cohen Is a Dad! WWHL Host Welcomes Son Benjamin Allen https://t.co/1Z4KiUVPcM — People (@people) February 5, 2019

Cohen and former boyfriend Clifton Dassuncao split up last March, according to Entertainment Tonight. Cohen shared in his 2016 memoir Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries that he was dating the Harvard University grad student. They maintained a very low profile relationship before ending it.

Cohen allegedly hasn’t dated anyone since then. But it took turning 50 for Cohen to realize that now was the time to bring a new life into the world.

He was treated to a very special baby shower hosted by his friend John Mayer and Real Housewives cast members last month. It was held at The Palm Beverly Hills where Cohen’s good friend Bruce Bozzi, Jr. is executive vice president. He was treated to a second baby shower a few days later, which was attended by the likes of Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker.