Goop And Chill? Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Age Wellness Weirdness Is Coming To Netflix

For better of for worse, you’re probably familiar with Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, Goop, which is looking to streaming-service Netflix for its next incarnation, Variety reports. Paltrow’s lifestyle brand comprises a variety of media including a podcast, website, newsletter, and conferences. Next, Goop will be coming this fall to Netflix screens with a series of 30-minute episodes hosted by a combination of goop.com editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen, and Paltrow herself.

In order to accommodate the work going into the new streaming television endeavor, Goop will temporarily stop production of its print magazine, which is planned to resume once the Netflix project goes live. A team of about 20 will be dedicated to the program, which aims to bring a new level of storytelling to the wellness themes explored and promoted through other Goop properties. Loehnen in an interview said that the series would provide an opportunity for Paltrow and her team to tell “bigger stories” and more effectively spread their message.

“Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her,” Loehnen said. “She’s always looking for white space. Whether it’s developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.”

Paltrow and Loehnen have already demonstrated their on-air chops working together on the Goop podcast, which is currently among the top downloaded podcasts on iTunes. The common theme across all Goop properties is health and wellness, both physical and mental, with a frequent focus on women’s issue and sexual health.

Goop has passionate fans and at times equally passionate detractors. What began 10 years ago as a simple electronic newsletter full of product and lifestyle recommendations compiled by Paltrow has since grown into a full-fledged brand in its own right worth a reported $250 million.

Paltrow and Goop have been widely characterized as elitist and out of touch in response to the high cost of recommended products and the almost religious fervor of the costly Goop conferences. At the time of this writing, the goop.com homepage features tips for avoiding toxic chemicals, recipes for vegan breakfasts, and advice on using Ayurvedic oils to fight “the winter blahs.”

Last year, Goop paid out $145,000 for making unsubstantiated claims about the use of quartz eggs to relieve irregular menstrual cycles and hormone imbalance, among other ailments.