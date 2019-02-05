WWE Spoilers: First Inductees For 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Class Revealed

One of the greatest tag teams of all time is finally getting its true recognition.

It is early February and WWE has yet to announce a single inductee into their 2019 class for the Hall of Fame, but that is all about to change. Multiple rumors have been flying around about The Undertaker, Batista, and a host of other big superstars, but a tag team and their manager appear to be the first to be named. Finally, the original version of the Hart Foundation is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

According to PW Insider, the team of Bret “Hitman” Hart and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart is going to be inducted in this year’s class over WrestleMania 35 weekend. Along with their induction, Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart will join them as he managed the team for quite a while in WWF/WWE.

Bret Hart was actually inducted into the Hall of Fame back in the class of 2006 and Stone Cold Steve Austin led him in. After the tag team split up, Hart went on to have an incredibly successful singles career in WWE as well as WCW. This would not be the first time that a superstar was inducted a second time for a different reason.

Jimmy Hart was inducted in 2005. Jim Neidhart is not currently in the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE

The original Hart Foundation started in 1985 as a heel tag team who occasionally had “Evil Referee” Danny Davis join up with them as the years went on. As of this time, there is no word that Davis is being inducted with the trio over WrestleMania weekend.

During their run together, the Hart Foundation won the WWF Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

After they parted ways, Hitman went on to a very successful singles career which included numerous championship reigns. The Anvil ended up partnering with Bret’s real-life brother Owen Hart to form The New Foundation which went on for a few years.

In 1997, a new version of the Hart Foundation was created and it was a major stable in the WWF Attitude Era. Bret Hart was the overall leader of the faction while Neidhart, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman, and the British Bulldog made up the rest of it.

Sadly, every single member of that stable except for Bret Hart has since passed away. The most recent was Neidhart who died back in August of last year.

WWE has yet to confirm that the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, and Jimmy Hart) will be in the 2019 class, but it seems likely to happen. It’s not known when the promotion will announce the first inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame, but it should happen quite soon.