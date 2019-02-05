Tomi Lahren And Cardi B Are Going At It Again, This Time Over 21 Savage’s ICE Arrest

Nicki Minaj decided to weigh in on the debate as well.

Conservative Fox commentator Tomi Lahren and rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are feuding over Lahren’s comments on the arrest of 21 Savage. Lahren joked about the rapper being deported on her Twitter account, and Cardi B and Minaj weren’t having it.

The Atlanta-based 21 Savage, who was born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Agents for allegedly overstaying his visa. Authorities claim that 21 Savage is actually a citizen of the United Kingdom who entered the country as a teen in 2005 on a visa. He was arrested as part of what is described as a targeted operation.

ICE spokesman Brian Cox offered additional information on the arrest to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions,” he said.

Lahren apparently found the situation funny and took to her social media channel to joke about having “one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” a reference to his song “Bank Account.”

Cardi B responded to the post, saying “Don’t make me get my leash,” a follow-up to a tweet from January 20 where the rapper told Lahren that she would “dog walk” her after Lahren slammed her, sarcastically saying that Cardi B was “the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats.”

Lahren’s comments at the time were in response to a rant Cardi B posted online about President Trump’s decision to partially close the federal government over funding for his border wall.

At the time, Cardi B clapped back, saying that the commentator was “blinded with racism” and said that President Trump is “destroying the country.”

“You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!” she wrote.

I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya. https://t.co/tivP1Ljj8V — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2019

Lahren called Cardi B’s response to her joke about 21 Savage “very funny,” and then posted a tweet saying that she was a fan of both performers, but hoped they could agree that the U.S. immigration system was broken.

Here’s something maybe we can agree on, our immigration system is broken. We need to keep our country safe while also making sure people who work hard, contribute and don’t leech off the system are able to LEGALLY immigrate here. I’m a fan of @21savage and I’m a fan of yours. https://t.co/y5ZiAjCj7V — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 4, 2019

So far, Cardi B hasn’t responded to Lahren’s latest post, but Nicki Minaj also decided to weigh in the debate.

Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown. https://t.co/7m0fYnubkq — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 4, 2019

Lahren responded to Minaj as well.

“When you’re in the country illegally, you get deported. I didn’t write the law and neither did ICE. They enforce it. I hope @21savage is able to get an entertainment visa or become a citizen one day. P.S. My ancestors did discover America,” she wrote.