Rob Kardashian Plans To Use Blac Chyna’s Boyfriend’s Shocking Criminal Record To Get Full Custody Of Dream

This week, news broke that Blac Chyna’s newest boyfriend has a shocking criminal past that includes an incident where he punched his ex-girlfriend in the mouth in front of their child. Now, Radar reveals that Rob Kardashian plans to use the information to show that Chyna is an unfit mother and that he should have full custody of their child Dream.

Chyna’s boyfriend Kid Buu, whose real name is Markques Lao Santiago, was arrested and convicted after punching his then-girlfriend and the mother of his child in the face in 2008. Then, he pulled out a gun and said that he would kill any cop who showed up to at the couple’s home. Their daughter, who was 2-years-old at the time, witnessed the whole thing.

Buu pled guilty to child abuse without physical harm, intimidation, robbery, and criminal mischief, according to TMZ. He was sentenced to two years of probation. He was also arrested in 2013 for possession of marijuana, but the case was dismissed.

Now, Buu has been accused of being violent with his current girlfriend, Blac Chyna. According to the Daily Mail, the rapper apparently slammed Chyna against a wall and choked her in a room of their hotel at the Four Seasons in Honolulu after she accused him of cheating. Someone in the couple’s group called 911, and police and paramedics responded to the call.

Later, Buu took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to deny that anything physical happened between the couple.

“Every single body out there that’s honestly feeding into this s*** and finding all this bulls***, entertaining all these lies, thinking they’re cool and funny, you’re sad,” he said.

“My mom raised me better than that. I would never put my hands on a woman — never have I, never will I, ever in my f**ing life.”

All this comes as Chyna’s ex-boyfriend and father to her child Rob Kardashian are battling over custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. The 31-year-old is allegedly “furious” that an individual who has been arrested for child abuse is around his daughter.

“He is going to use this against Chyna in court, of course,” a source told Radar.

Kardashian and his mom Kris Jenner plan to have their lawyers pursue the complaint because they are concerned about the safety of Dream. Both Jenner and Kardashian apparently plan to work to seek full custody for him.

Kardashian isn’t feeling any sympathy for his ex-girlfriend, either.

“Rob feels zero sympathy for Chyna, and thinks that she likely started the fight because she is starving for attention,” the source said.

It’s not the first time Kardashian has accused Chyna of bad parenting. Late last month, he said that she wasn’t there when it was time to drop their daughter off for her days with the child, according to Radar Online.