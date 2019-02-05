‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Poses With Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie And Children In New Photo

On Monday, Ryan Edwards wife Mackenzie shared an inspiring family photo on her Instagram story according to Starcasm. The photo, which was initially shared by Mackenzie’s photographer, shows Mackenzie Edwards and her two sons along with Maci Bookout and her three children.

In the photo, Maci and Ryan’s son Bentley is holding baby Jagger, Mackenzie and Ryan’s son. Maci’s other two children, Jayde and Maverick, are also in the photo along with Mackenzie who has her hand on Jayde’s arm. Both mothers are smiling in the photo as well.

Mackenzie posted family photos back in December which appear to be from the same photoshoot. So, even though the photo may not technically be new, it is the first time fans have viewed the photo.

It is great to see Maci and Mackenzie getting along for their photo as there has been a lot of tension between the two women. In fact, the feud was apparent a few times in the past including the 2017 Teen Mom OG reunion. According to InTouch Weekly, at the Teen Mom OG reunion, the two women came face to face on stage and Mackenzie read a letter to Maci in which she accused Ryan’s ex of “exploiting him.”

Mackenzie read, “Maci, you told me to my face, merely days after I had informed you about Ryan seeking help, that you had known about his problem since November. That was 186 days ago; 400,464 hours and 267,840 minutes that he could’ve died, and still, you said nothing… You let everyone know that you feared for his life, while concurrently exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show.”

There was more drama in March 2018, this time on Twitter. According to InTouch Weekly, Taylor came to his wife Maci’s defense after Ryan and Mackenzie were called out by fans for comments they had made.

In May 2018, Maci and her husband Taylor, along with her two children, were granted restraining orders against Ryan Edwards. According to Us Weekly, Ryan had showed up to one of his son’s baseball games and ended up threatening Taylor. Maci spoke out to the site and explained that it was “hard” to decide to get the restraining order, but it was also “necessary.”

She explained, “It’s an unfortunate situation, but sometimes I think things like that have to happen for things to change or get better. You’ve got to hit the lows to get back up.”

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close. However, the show will reportedly be back for another season. It is unclear when it will air.