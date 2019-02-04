Camille Grammer Must Choose Between New Husband Or ‘RHOBH,’ According To ‘Radar’

It's 'him or the show' according to a source close to the couple.

Camille Grammer and David C. Meyer may be newlyweds, but the honeymoon could already be over. Radar reveals that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is allegedly on the outs with her new husband and part of the tension is over the show.

Grammer and Meyer were married in a beach wedding in Hawaii last October, but things haven’t been easy for the pair. Their house burned down in November during the devastating Woolsey Canyon wildfire, forcing the couple to live in a “beautiful trailer-home” on the coast for now.

“It’s cozy but today’s winds are unsettling. I’m blessed to have a roof over my head but I wish the winds would stop,” wrote Grammer. “The ash and debris left from the fires is flying everywhere,” she wrote on Instagram.

But the difficult living situation isn’t the only thing causing tension in their marriage. According to the online news source, the newlyweds have begun battling over money concerns and whether or not Grammer should appear on RHOBH. Apparently, Meyer feels uncomfortable being in the spotlight that the show brings and doesn’t want to appear on the show. Friends say that he doesn’t want her to be on the show, either, because it harms their relationship.

“The marriage is on the rocks,” a source told Radar. “[David] isn’t fond of the pressures of the show and never wanted to be on camera. He thinks she takes the show too seriously and it spills over into their personal life.”

On top of the fire and concerns about the show, the couple is also struggling over money.

“Camille is the one who has the money, not David. She bought her own engagement ring and used her celebrity to get free stuff for their wedding,” a second source told Radar.

One of the sources went on to suggest that the marriage was more for publicity than for love, though they didn’t offer any evidence to support the statement.

Still, the insider says that Meyer has given Grammer a choice, the Bravo show or their marriage.

“David has given her an ultimatum: him or the show. Camille is extremely sensitive. There are worries her marriage won’t survive the show,” the source said.

All of this has apparently left Grammer’s friends worried about whether or not the 50-year-old, whose marriage to Kelsey Grammer dissolved during the filming of the Real Housewives, will find herself getting hurt in a relationship once again.

Grammer will appear on Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which begins airing on February 12.