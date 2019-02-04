‘Teen Mom OG’ Ryan Edwards In Court: Theft Charge Dismissed Per ‘Radar Online’

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was in court on Monday to answer to a theft charge. According to Radar Online, that charge was dismissed.

The charge stems from a December 2018 incident in which Ryan allegedly went to an establishment and left before paying for his drinks. He was arrested on January 23 after reporting to his probation officer. He broke probation from a 2017 possession of heroin charge. Despite the theft charge being dropped, Ryan will remain in jail until April 15, which is when his next hearing for the prior possession charge will occur.

Ryan Edwards was introduced to the public on MTV’s Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. He appeared alongside his then-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, who found out she was expecting the then-couple’s son. Maci gave birth to a baby boy in October 2008. Maci and Ryan tried to make their relationship work, but they ultimately went their separate ways.

Despite the split, both continued to appear on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. Ryan dated different girls and some appeared on the reality show. However, he didn’t tie the knot until he met his now wife Mackenzie Edwards. The two wed in May 2017, shortly before Ryan checked into rehab. Maci Bookout also moved on and eventually married a man named Taylor. In addition to her son with Ryan, Maci has two children with her husband.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Edwards has stayed relatively quiet on social media since her husband’s arrest. However, she took to Instagram on Monday to share a new photo of her and Ryan’s son, Jagger.

After getting married to Ryan, Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s son in October 2018. However, Ryan was not able to be at the birth of his son due to being in rehab for another stint. Ryan returned from rehab shortly after the birth of his second son and just in time to spend the Holidays with his family.

After her husband’s arrest, Mackenzie did not speak out on social media. However, a source close to her spoke to Radar Online according to a previous report from the Inquisitr. The source explained that despite being “devastated,” Mackenzie was not going to divorce Ryan. Instead, she intends to stick with Ryan through this difficult time.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes. However, the show is reportedly coming back for another season and Maci Bookout is set to return. It is unclear if Ryan’s latest legal troubles will be discussed.