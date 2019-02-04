Cynthia Bailey Shared A Photo With ‘Tom Brady’ Before Realizing That It Wasn’t The Super Bowl Champion

Cynthia Bailey celebrated the Super Bowl on Saturday night with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady – or so she thought. Turns out, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took a snap with a random guy who just looked like the Super Bowl champ, but she didn’t realize it until her boyfriend, sportscaster Mike Hill, set her straight.

In an Instagram post, the 51-year-old says that she has a confession to make. She ran into a man in the lobby of the St. Regis on Saturday and asked him for a picture, thinking he was Tom Brady. The next day, she says, she talked about how fun it was to run into the quarterback while doing interviews on the red carpet for a Super Bowl event.

Then, she wrote, she sent the selfie to her “bae” Mike Hill, who quickly warned her that the person in the photo wasn’t the soon-to-be Super Bowl champ after all. She told followers that looking at the picture now, she can see that he isn’t a dead ringer for Tom Brady, but “could be his cousin.”

Followers found the post hilarious. Some said that they couldn’t even see a resemblance, while others joked that he was probably as excited to take a picture with her co-star on the Real Housewives NeNe Leakes as she was to be taking one with the sports superstar.

One person said that Bailey should be sure to bring her boyfriend, who works for ESPN and previously for Fox Sports, along to any sports events to avoid situations like this in the future.

Bailey told Buzzfeed that she was still laughing about the episode.

“I actually did red carpet interviews all Super Bowl weekend bragging about how I bumped into Tom Brady and how he was sweet enough to take a quick selfie with me,” she said.

She also gave the Brady imposter a new nickname and said that she’d like to find him again.

“I also want to find out who Tom Shady really is. He has some explaining to do,” she told Buzzfeed.

Bailey spent her Super Bowl Sunday chilling with Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps at Lake Bailey before heading to dinner at Capital Grill and then to the Super Bowl, which was hosted in Bailey’s home town of Atlanta. The night before, the pair hit Rolling Stone’s pre-game party with de Lesseps, Robin Givens, and Kenya Moore.