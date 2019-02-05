Lizzo Poses For New York Magazine’s ‘The Cut’

Rapper and singer Lizzo graced the cover of New York Magazine’s the Cut for its Spring 2019 fashion issue.

Born Melissa Jefferson, Lizzo has been in the music industry since her debut EP, “Coconut Oil” in 2016. However, the Houston-born artist was catapulted into fame after a video of her playing her flute while dancing went viral and even landed her a performance on Ellen. She has been classically trained on the flute for 20 years and found a way to incorporate it into her performances, which she does with plus-size background dancers. Her performances have reportedly become so popular that her flute, affectionately named Sasha Flute, has its own Instagram account.

The 30-year-old musician wore a Sally LaPointe dress and chunky silver hoops made by Area for the cover, according to the Cut. The photos in the magazine also show her in designer garb that’s both flashy and body-revealing. In the article, she discusses her reason for using the flute during her performances, stating it is specifically for people who are shocked to see her perform in little to no clothing.

“I’ve said it before, but me just existing is revolutionary,” she told the Cut.

Lizzo took to Instagram on Monday to show photos that are now available on the Cut’s website.

Lizzo’s songs have been used in various body acceptance campaigns for companies like Dove, Always and Lane Bryant. In the article, she discusses her role as a leader of the body positivity movement, which is currently a term that is trending all over social media. She mentions that she didn’t plan on becoming an advocate by simply loving and accepting her body. For her, self-love and body acceptance is something that she will continue to advocate for, even when it’s no longer trending.

“Even when body positivity is over, it’s not like I’m going to be a thin white woman,” she said. “I’m going to be Black and fat. That’s just hopping on a trend and expecting people to blindly love themselves. That’s fake love. I’m trying to figure out how to actually live it.”

The Cut predicts that Lizzo will soon be a household name and change the way society sees a “pop star.” The Inquisitr recently reported that she will be a guest on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens when it premieres its second season on February 8. Lizzo’s new album, Cuz I Love You, premieres on April 19 with a tour to follow.