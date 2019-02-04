Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale Are ‘Casual,’ Source Tells ‘E! News’

Ever since comedian Pete Davidson and actress Kate Beckinsale were spotted looking cozy together at a party in early January, rumors have circulated that the two are exclusively a couple. The pair has certainly packed on enough PDA to fuel the gossip, but a source recently explained to E! News that Davidson and Beckinsale are staying casual for now and just having fun.

“They spend most of their time on opposite coasts so it’s a casual thing,” the source explained. “But they are going to keep talking and having fun together.”

The Saturday Night Live star was most recently seen with Beckinsale on Friday night at the Los Angeles comedy venue Largo at the Coronet. Davidson, sucking on a lollipop, exited the building holding the British actress’ hand as she towed behind him wearing a black and white checked AllSaints coat. The hand-holding left several fans wondering if the two are seeing each other romantically.

The source added that Beckinsale thinks Davidson is the “sweetest and nicest guy.”

“[Pete and Kate] may seem like an unlikely match but she thinks he’s great and she just loves all the laughs she has with him,” they continued.

As for the 25-year age difference between the two stars, another source previously said that this is nothing new for Beckinsale. The actress, 45, is often attracted to younger men. Davidson, 25, is also reportedly “exactly” Beckinsale’s type, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Kate likes dating younger guys and having fun with it. She’s very youthful and young at heart so it works for her. It’s easy and less pressure dating someone young who isn’t looking for a serious commitment,” the source said.

Beckinsale also has a history with comedians. The actress was spotted kissing Jack Whitehall in November 2018, and she briefly dated Matt Rife in 2017.

Davidson and Beckinsale’s romance sparked in January when the two reportedly left a Golden Globes after-party together. Sources said the two spent much of the evening together at the party, flirting and drinking champagne, according to Complex.

Davidson had attended the party with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who has been close at the comedian’s side since his split from fiance Ariana Grande. When Davidson threatened suicide, Kelly was one of the first to voice his love and support for the star. They have been spotted together at sporting events, parties, and general outings in New York and Los Angeles ever since.