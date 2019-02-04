‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Begs Jordan For Help, Stefan Saves Chloe’s Life

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday reveal that Salem will see some big drama, and some dangerous situations.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) is revealed to be the person in the cabin with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Jordan, who is the older sister of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), will be a shock for Ciara, who is being held captive at the cabin of horrors.

On Monday’s episode, Jordan was revealed in the final seconds. However, it was unclear whether or not she was the one who was holding Ciara prisoner. It seems that it will be Jordan who is keeping Ciara locked away at the cabin, but Hope’s daughter won’t give up without a fight. In fact, she’ll beg Jordan to let her go and help her escape the situation.

Meanwhile, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) have found themselves in a very shocking situation. The duo have also been kidnapped and are being held by some men from Chloe’s past.

As many fans may remember, Chloe was once the prisoner of EL Fideo, a drug lord that was eventually killed. Now his men are out for revenge, and they seem keen on hurting Chloe for what she did to their leader.

However, Stefan isn’t about to give up without an epic fight. There will be some intense scenes as the two fight for their lives, and the current DiMera villain will show a softer, more heroic, side of himself when he risks his own life to save Chloe from their captors.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is worried sick about her daughter, Ciara. Hope knows that her daughter has gone missing, but she can’t figure out where she is. However, Hope believes that there is one person who is linked to her daughter’s disappearance, Ben Weston.

Hope will accuse Ben of kidnapping Ciara and hiding her away somewhere, especially after she learned that Ben had missed some doses of his medication. Hope knows that without his medication, Ben is likely to go off the deep end at anytime, and she believes he has Ciara in his sights.

All the while, Julie Williams will try her best to convince Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) to forgive her former husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) for all of their issues from the past.

The couple share two children together, and Julie wants to see Chad and Abby have a happy ending, especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.