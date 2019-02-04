Ariana Madix Talks Sex Life With Tom Sandoval After Admitting To An Attempt At A Threesome, What Is He Saying?

What is Tom Sandoval saying on Twitter?

Ariana Madix caused a ton of controversy last week after she was seen admitting to hooking up with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent. Then, after insisting she didn’t cheat on boyfriend Tom Sandoval, many of her fans and followers on Twitter were left even more confused.

Amid backlash over her behavior, which took place right in front of Sandoval, Madix was faced with questions from her online audience about what exactly she would deem as cheating.

“I wonder if [Ariana] and [Tom] have discussed that they can have sex outside their relationship? If a woman wanted to suck his d**k would that be ok? [Is] it cheating?” one person asked.

“If I were Tom, I’d be more mad that Ariana let’s [sic] someone else get sexual with her. She doesn’t let him,” another said.

At the end of last week — after Sandoval revealed that Madix engaged in sexual behavior with Kent — Madix admitted on Twitter that she attempted to have a threesome with Sandoval and Kent, per Celebrity Insider. However, Sandoval did not get on board with the idea and ultimately, she and Kent quit what they were doing.

In response to the backlash she received from fans over the weekend in regard to her sex life with Sandoval — which she previously struggled with years ago — Madix said she and Sandoval are now in a good place.

“Tom and I have a very healthy sex life. Thank you for your concern,” she replied, via Twitter.

While Sandoval hasn’t spoken about Madix’s hookup with Kent since last week’s episode was filmed, he did post a photo on Twitter that confirmed he and Madix were going strong, despite her hookup with Kent.

During an interview at the end of last year, Lala Kent teased fans of her upcoming hookup reveal — before anyone knew which of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars she had hooked up with.

“I’ve had two relations with chicks and I’m usually pretty gone with the drink and it’s not my most favorite thing, but I’ve done it,” she told E! News. “I don’t think I’d ever do it again. I like Randall and that part of my life but yeah, Lala had fun back in the day.”

Kent is currently engaged to producer Randall Emmett, and they are planning to wed sometime next year.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.