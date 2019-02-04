‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: The Newmans Believe J.T. Faked His Death

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, February 4, brings a stunning new theory about J.T.’s death from the Newmans. Plus, Abby put Mia on notice, and Sharon told Nick a secret from the GCPD’s case against Victor.

The Newmans found Katie in the walls of the ranch, and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) worked to free her from the location. Katie told Billy that she’d been playing with her new friend for weeks, and she even drew a picture of the man. In addition to Katie, they found a plethora of video surveillance equipment that was able to show whoever is hiding in the location everything that happened at Newman Ranch.

When Victor (Eric Braeden) speculated that perhaps the mystery person is J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), Billy scoffed. However, Nick, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) all admitted that the idea made sense — which means it probably isn’t J.T. Later, after everybody left, Nikki told Victor that she didn’t feel safe — and he held his wife in his arms.

At Victoria’s, Billy and Victoria made up at her house, after their terror with Katie being missing. They agreed to put the past behind them, and to move forward as friends.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) surprised Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) by taking off to spend time together. After they enjoyed some quality adult time, Mia rushed off to have drinks with Abby (Melissa Ordway). At the Club, Mia told Abby that perhaps they would be friends one day, which Abby found incredible. Talk continued, and eventually, Mia offended Abby by insinuating that Arturo (Jason Canela) made her and Rey’s vow renewal about their sibling rivalry. Abby didn’t think that Arturo had any ulterior motives for proposing on their big day.

After Mia pushed Abby about wedding plans, Abby got into it, but she later told Mia that she’d been joking about her over-the-top plans — since she’d been married before. However, Mia told Abby that Arturo might want something else. After a while, Abby told Mia to leave her past with Arturo in high school, where it belonged. Abby vowed not to let Mia’s jealousy ruin what she has with Arturo.

Meanwhile, at the station, Sharon (Sharon Case) fished around about why Rey went home in the middle of a work day. Eventually, Rey admitted that he took some time off to spend with Mia, and Sharon apologized for her nosiness. They both agreed that they valued their friendship. Then, talk turned to the case against Victor, and Rey admitted that he hoped they’d find some evidence that would convince Sharon that Victor is guilty of J.T.’s murder.

Finally, Sharon went to Dark Horse to inform Nick that Rey and Christine (Lauralee Bell) don’t have a strong case against Victor. Sharon told Nick that she does not want to keep any more secrets, and Nick thanked her.

Unfortunately, the Inquisitr reported that the cast and crew of Y&R mourn today at the passing of Kristoff St. John — who had portrayed Neil Winters since 1991.