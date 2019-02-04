Kristoff St. John Was ‘Drinking Heavily’ Before His Death, Per ‘Radar’

Kristoff St. John’s death has shocked fans, many of whom are mourning the loss of the Young & The Restless star this week. Now, sources claim that actor had been drinking heavily in the days leading up to his tragic death.

According to Radar Online, Kristoff St. John’s cause of death has yet to be announced. However, it is being rumored that alcohol may have played a part in this passing.

A source tells the outlet that Kristoff’s loved ones were growing concerned about him in his final days, as rumors that he may have died from alcohol poisoning begin to circulate.

“Towards the end of his life he was drinking heavily. He became aloof and withdrawn,” the insider stated — adding that since the death of St. John’s son, Julian, the actor was “never the same.”

“When his son died, he died. He was never the same. He wishes it would have been him,” says the source.

As many fans will remember, Julian committed suicide back in 2014, following a long battle with mental illness. The 24-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a facility. Kristoff and his then-wife, Mia, later sued the hospital for negligence.

Julian, an artist, was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 18 — after struggling with severe depression as a child. In 2017, Kristoff made headlines when he allegedly threatened to kill himself with a gun.

To all my friends and fans. Thank you for all of your recent support and love. #family #YR #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/xTfp0jzTPa — Kristoff St John (@kristoffstjohn1) December 1, 2017

However, since that time, St. John had seemingly been doing better — and had even found love again with his fiancee, Russian model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

“He just went through the motions and he would not let anyone talk to him. You could see that there was something very different in his eyes. He checked out,” the source continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kristoff St. John’s final tweet was a heartbreaking and haunting one — one that he penned just two weeks before his shocking death.

The Young & the Restless actor retweeted a message from another Twitter user, one claiming that losing a child was a never-ending grieving process — a process that doesn’t end until the parent eventually joins their lost son or daughter. “Never a truer word spoken. Thanks for posting this,” St. John wrote in his final tweet.

Some sources allege that Kristoff never recovered from the loss of his son, and that the pain continued to follow the actor around in the years following Julian’s death.

An autopsy has reportedly been ordered to find out Kristoff St. John’s official cause of death, with results likely being revealed in the coming weeks.