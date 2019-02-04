Hunky Henry Cavill Shares Photo Proving He’s Hotter Than Superman

The Instagram photo has tongues wagging.

While preparing for the 2016 box office hit movie Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Henry Cavill embarked upon a rigorous workout routine to get him into shape so that he could be strong enough to smash buildings and fly through the air on-screen.

By following a five- to six-day workout routine that lasted 2.5 hours each day, Cavill packed on more than 20 pounds of solid muscle. He relied upon kettlebells, dumbbells, and his own body weight. According to Pop Workouts, Cavill’s grueling exercise regimen included kettlebell squats, box step-ups, frog hops, bear crawls, and old-fashioned sit-ups.

His upper body workout included military push press, bench press, planks, hammer curls, and ball slams. He used Olympic rings, more kettlebells, and other equipment. But in the time since the movie was released, Cavill has been working even harder on his physique.

The 35-year-old actor recently shared an Instagram shot of himself next to a statue of the Man of Steel, complete with a clever caption.

“I don’t always work out, but when I do, I work out with Superman,” he said.

In the photo, he’s sporting a tank top that reveals his bulging biceps, his curly hair poking out from underneath his ball cap. This photo has Superman fans wondering if he will return to play Superman again.

According to People, rumors surfaced last fall that Cavill would no longer portray Superman. Even after Cavill’s fun post, Warner Bros. has yet to confirm or deny his involvement in the next movie.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

His manager — Dany Garcia — also attacked the rumor on social media, tweeting about the relationship between Cavill and Superman.

“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe,” she tweeted.

Cavill first played Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel — and returned for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. He also battled evil in the following year’s Justice League.

Cavill’s good buddy Aquaman, played by the gorgeous Jason Momoa, also defended his Superman pal.

“I just talked to Henry. He’s absolutely not (done playing Superman). He loves the character,” he told Entertainment Tonight before the premier of his movie.

Fan Gabriel Maisto showed his support for Cahill as the reigning Superman on his own Instagram post.

“Henry, you are and must always be Superman.”