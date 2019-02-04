‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Caught Admitting To Drug Use In Strange Video

Find out what he was on!

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was seen admitting to using drugs in a video shared by the Teen Mom 2 star on Instagram over the weekend.

According to a February 4 report from Radar Online, the reality star — and mother of three — shared a video with her fans and followers on Saturday, one in which Eason was seen chopping garlic in their kitchen.

“I took a f**king Adderall,” he said in the clip. “I shouldn’t have took that s**t.”

The following day, Eason’s controversial behavior continued. He was seen in another Instagram video operating a chainsaw and riding a four-wheeler while allegedly drinking beer.

Just weeks ago, Eason was charged with tampering with a vehicle — and injury to personal property — after the former reality star shared a video of himself illegally towing the vehicle of another man in an effort to get to his boat. At the end of March, he will appear in court to address the charges against him.

Eason is also facing charges from a real estate agent who claimed last month that he had threatened her with a gun after she drove close to his North Carolina home. Although the woman claimed that she was looking for properties for her business, Eason has been known to make threats against anyone who gets near the home he shares with Evans.

Jenelle Evans’ husband was fired from his Teen Mom 2 position in February of last year, after sharing a number of anti-LGBTQ tweets. However, the firing apparently hasn’t taught him a thing. Weeks ago, he told a fan on Facebook that he would “slap the s**t out of” his kids if they decided to change their genders.

While Eason has gotten a ton of bad press over the past several months, Evans doesn’t seem to be too concerned with her husband’s behavior. She has said on a number of occasions that she will continue to stand by her man, no matter what.

“I will stand by my husband and his opinions until the day we die. I’m sorry he offended anyone in the past, but he doesn’t HATE anyone. Never said that word,” Evans explained in a Twitter post made last year. “We all have opinions.”

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September of 2017, and share one child, Ensley Jolie Eason.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.