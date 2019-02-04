Sofia Vergara Says ‘Modern Family’ Will Likely Be Back For Season 11

Sofia Vergara is dishing on the possibility of Modern Family returning for their next season. The actress claims that while nothing is certain, chances are that the beloved comedy series will be back for Season 11 this fall.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Sofia Vergara is hopeful that Modern Family will be back for another season. The actress — who plays the role of Gloria on the series — says that she’s pretty sure there’s another season coming soon.

“I think it’s going to end up, we’re doing an extra season that we’re going to start next August. We’re about to finish the 10th season in March. I mean, from what I heard, we are doing an 11th season. So we’re all very excited and very happy,” Vergara stated on Friday, while promoting her brand new denim line for Walmart.

However, ABC has not officially announced anything about Season 11 of Modern Family — after claiming that Season 10 of the show would likely be its last.

Back in December, there were rumblings that Sofia and her co-stars — Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet — were in contract talks. If those talks went well, the network signaled that they would move on to signing the younger cast members — such as Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Late last year, Bowen, who plays the role of Claire, said that the cast was approached about doing Season 11, and they were all in agreement. Julie says that she’s hopeful there will be another season, because it would give her — and all of her co-stars — the appropriate time to grieve the loss of the long running series. It would also provide the opportunity to savor their time together, knowing that it will be the last go-round for the series.

“It would let us all properly grieve the end of the series as opposed to it being, right now we’re like, ‘No this can’t be it,’ because we’re all enjoying it. No one’s crying. No one’s sad. So we’re looking forward to being sad,” Bowen stated.

Currently on the show, Claire’s daughter — Haley (Hyland) — is pregnant with twins and living with her boyfriend, Dylan, at her parents home. Her middle daughter, Alex (Winter), is coming out of her shell and living life a bit more instead of hiding behind her books. Their son, Luke (Gould), is still trying to figure out life as a young adult.

Currently, Modern Family airs Wednesday nights on ABC.