Bebe Rexha Defends Demi Lovato Against Critics Following 21 Savage Comment

Bebe Rexha isn’t standing by while social media users attack Demi Lovato’s history of drug use. Lovato sparked controversy during the 2019 Super Bowl when she tweeted a meme about 21 Savage, who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday morning for living in the U.S. on an expired visa. Many users responded to the “Fall in Line” singer’s comments by bringing up her overdose a few months ago, and Rexha jumped in to remind everyone that overdose jokes aren’t acceptable either.

News of 21 Savage’s arrest hit social media hard on Sunday, followed by a flood of memes, according to E! News. After seeing a few, Lovato wrote that the memes were her “favorite part of the Super Bowl” so far.

The singer faced backlash for her comment immediately. Many criticized Lovato for joking about 21 Savage’s potential deportation, including rapper Offset, who reportedly subtweeted the former Disney star.

“ALL THE MEMES AND S**T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME[THING],” the rapper said.

Others resorted to calling Lovato out for her drug abuse — and joking that the memes about her were funnier. Many called the singer a “crackhead,” and commented that she had taken one too many drugs. The remarks were so bad that Lovato deactivated her Twitter account, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The singer was admitted to rehab following a reported overdose in August, but has since recovered and is now six months sober.

On Monday, Rexha took to Twitter to defend Lovato against the nasty comments.

“To all the people who who talked s*** to Demi you’re F***IN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW,” the singer said, adding that anyone with more to say should “tweet her” instead.

Rexha appears to have Lovato’s back, just as Lovato has had Rexha’s in the past, according to People. Just a few weeks ago, Rexha revealed that she struggled to find a fashion designer to dress her for the Grammy Awards, noting that many designers told her that she was “too big to dress.” The singer called out the fashion industry for “sizeism,” and received praise from a number of other celebrities, including Lovato.

“F***ing preach!!!” Demi commented on video of Rexha explaining the situation, slamming the discriminatory designers. “Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!”

Lovato is a known activist for body positivity, and often opens up about her former eating disorder on social media.