Ted Bundy Movie, Starring Zac Efron, Headed To Netflix

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a documentary series on Netflix that debuted late last month, has been one of the streaming service’s sensations in the new year. The four-part documentary about the 1970s serial killer has connected so strongly with viewers that Netflix was forced to tell viewers to stop lusting after Bundy, per the Inquisitr.

Now, Netflix is getting ready to stream another Ted Bundy project.

Netflix has acquired Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — a feature film about Bundy that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival — for $9 million, per the Hollywood Reporter. This acquisition follows a festival bidding war. In the film, actor Zac Efron portrays Bundy.

The film centers on Bundy’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins), who spent many years not believing that Bundy was guilty of his crimes. Also appearing in the film are Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, and Jim Parsons. Extremely Wicked drew mostly positive reviews at Sundance, though its Rotten Tomatoes score remains at 62 percent.

It’s not clear when Netflix plans to bring out the film, or whether it will have a theatrical release. The deal is for the American rights, as well as rights in some foreign markets.

Both Conversations With a Killer and Extremely Wicked were made by the same director, Joe Berlinger. Berlinger is a long-time documentarian whose work includes the Paradise Lost trilogy, as well as the acclaimed rock documentary Metallica: Some Kind of Monster. Berlinger made several of his films with longtime partner Bruce Sinofsky, who passed away in 2015.

Ted Bundy, who was born in 1946, confessed to more than 30 murders throughout the 1970s. Even after being caught, Bundy escaped from custody twice — going on to kill more after that. Bundy was captured for the final time in 1978, and was executed in Florida’s electric chair in 1989. The Netflix documentary was released on the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s execution.

Bundy — unlike most American serial killers throughout history — was considered handsome, charming, and charismatic. And this led many viewers of the documentary series to comment on Bundy’s good looks.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers,” Netflix wrote on its official Twitter account last month. This missive came just weeks after Netflix had to discourage its users from blindfolding themselves in the “Bird Box challenge.”