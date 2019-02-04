Elizabeth Hurley Sports Sexy Leather Bathing Suit In Throwback Snap

Elizabeth Hurley is proving that she’s always been the queen of the bathing suit and the bikini body with her latest social media post.

On Monday, February 4, Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of her from over 15 years ago — one wherein she is seen rocking a skimpy leather bathing suit for Pop Magazine.

In the photograph, a younger Hurley is seen wearing a skin-tight black leather one-piece bathing suit, one which has four cutouts in the midsection. The suit showed off the actress’ flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her famous curves.

Elizabeth dons a leather cuff on her right wrist as she puts her oiled up and bronzed arms through a set of gymnastic rings — giving a sultry stare into the camera. Hurley also sports a pair of dangling earrings and a dramatic makeup look, one which includes dark brows and lashes — as well as a slick glow.

Elizabeth’s dark hair is pulled back in the magazine photo. In a second image, Hurley is seen wearing the same suit while holding onto the rings again. This time, the photo is in black and white, and is panned out to show off her long and lean legs.

While it seems that Elizabeth Hurley was having some fun looking at her past, her future could include a romance with Jennifer Aniston’s former husband, Justin Theroux.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been swirling about Elizabeth and Justin ever since they were spotted at the Marrakesh ePrix together last month.

During the event, Hurley and Theroux were spotted walking and talking together, as well as smiling and laughing. They showed no PDA, but did turn heads. The pair were also seen together the night before, at a cocktail party.

The two shared drinks, and even posed for photos together during the event — which led some fans to believe that they may be dating. However, Justin has been linked to many women since his split with Jennifer, including actresses such as Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone.

Justin and Jennifer began dating in 2011, and by 2012 they were engaged. Theroux popped the question during Aniston’s birthday celebration.

Three years later the couple officially tied the knot, in the backyard of their Bel Air home. The secret wedding was masked as a birthday party for Justin, and included the pair’s closest friends. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Jimmy Kimmel, and many others were in attendance.

However, only three years later, the couple had called it quits — announced their split in February of 2018.

Since that time, Justin Theroux has been dodging relationship rumors, although he and Elizabeth Hurley seemed to make a cute couple during their outing in January.