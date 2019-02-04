Tom Brady & Julian Edelman Rock Jedi Robes & Lightsabers After Super Bowl Win

Super Bowl champs Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are currently in Walt Disney World for the iconic parade, celebrating the big win on Sunday night. Fans took to Twitter and Instagram looking for the MVP and quarterback, thinking they would be at the Magic Kingdom gearing up for the big celebration. As it turns out, the duo were engaging in a bit of Star Wars cosplay at Hollywood Studios.

In a post made by Edelman to his Instagram page, he and Brady rocked their best Jedi attire and lightsabers, ready to take on a new form of evil. The football players stood outside the highly anticipated, newest land in the sprawling Walt Disney World Resort — Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

Wearing matching Jedi robes and sunglasses, both Edelman and Brady looked fierce as they wielded their lightsabers. Edelman’s trademark beard was in full force, and Brady had a bit of stubble going on — rumor has it that the guys were up until 4 a.m. celebrating their win before hopping on a plane to Orlando.

After the Super Bowl aired Sunday night, both Edelman and Brady starred in the longstanding, iconic commercial for Disney — one where they proudly proclaimed “I’m going to Disney World!” like many winners have preceding them.

Fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of the players, many taking to Disney fan pages and to Twitter to try and locate the two as they prep for the parade. The parade is said to begin at 2:40 p.m. EST, well ahead of the regularly scheduled Festival of Fantasy parade in the Magic Kingdom, per the Orlando Sentinel. The Disney Parks blog will stream the parade in its entirety, for fans who are unable to join in the festivities.

Both Edelman and Brady will hop aboard a colorful float to cruise down Main Street U.S.A., joining beloved characters from the Disney parks — such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. They will also be ready for many photo ops, as fans of the team and the two star players of last night’s game seek out an autograph.

After they celebrate in Orlando, they’ll hop on a plane and head back to Massachusetts. There, they will attend the famous Duck Boat parade in the city of Boston. Almost 100 days after the Red Sox had their own parade celebrating their World Series victory, the Patriots will jump aboard the iconic Duck Boats to party through the streets of the city on Tuesday morning.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday’s parade just moments after the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, calling on the city to fire up the Duck Boats and congratulating the team on their latest win.