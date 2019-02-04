‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Interrogates Steffy & Taylor

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 5, reveal confrontations and shocking discoveries as the search for the truth begins. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is not satisfied with the answers that he has been given concerning the speedy adoption of little Phoebe Forrester (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas). Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will also make a shocking discovery when she visits her father’s apartment, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge Forrester Interrogates Taylor Hayes & Steffy Forrester

From the moment that Ridge saw all the money in Taylor Hayes’ suitcase, he knew that something was very wrong. He even asked Taylor if she was buying an entire orphanage when he saw the bills stacked in her suitcase, to which she flippantly replied that she didn’t have the time to negotiate a better deal.

When Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) later discussed Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adoption of the baby, they both felt uneasy about how quickly the process had taken place. It seemed to them as if something was not quite right about the process — one which is usually a drawn out and lengthy affair.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will confront Taylor and Steffy, and ask them how they found the birth mother. The dressmaker is a tad suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the birth — and wants to know how they found a child to adopt so soon. However, it’s doubtful that Ridge could ever guess that the baby is actually his wife’s biological granddaughter.

Zoe Buckingham’s Shocking Discovery On Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe was devastated when she heard that her father was leaving Los Angeles. She believed that they had just started to bond when he broke the news to her. This is not the first time that the doctor has abandoned his daughter, but this time she knows that he is fleeing the city for a reason.

The Forrester model noticed a change in her father’s behavior, and when she questioned him about it, he attributed it to work stress. But Zoe knows about her father’s history of gambling and womanizing — and is determined to find out the truth regarding why he left L.A.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will return to her father’s apartment in search of evidence of his sudden departure. However, she will make a shocking discovery of another kind when she comes face-to-face with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

