Watch West Ham United Vs Liverpool FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Monday Match Live Online

Liverpool hopes to get some breathing room in an increasingly tight Premier League title race, but face a dangerous opponent in West Ham United.

League-leaders Liverpool FC gets the chance to close out the 25th round of English Premier League play in the 2018/2019 season by opening up some breathing room at the top of the table in what has become an increasingly tight title race, per Sky Sports, with just four points separating the top three clubs, entering the lone Monday match on the schedule. But Jurgen Klopp’s side faces a potentially dangerous foe when they travel to face West Ham United, a team that already has wins over Arsenal and Manchester United on its resumé this season, in a match that will live stream from the U.K.’s capital city.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Monday’s West Ham United vs. Liverpool FC English Premier League Matchday 25 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 60,000-seat London Stadium in Stratford, London, England, on Monday, February 4.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Time. In the United States, the live stream gets rolling at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Hammers-Reds match starts at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Tuesday morning, February 5.

Following a disappointing mid-week 1-1 draw to Leicester City, Liverpool finds themselves only two points on top of defending champions Manchester City and only four ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. But Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri insists that even following the sluggish performance at home against Leicester, he and his teammates are feeling no nerves heading into the West Ham clash, according to Sky Sports.

“I don’t feel any nervousness in the team. This team wants to win every game,” the Swiss international said on Sunday. “Maybe the fans are more nervous than us, this is pretty normal. I had the same at Bayern Munich. We don’t get nervous, we just play our game and try to win games and work hard in training. We have to keep going forward.”

Liverpool has scored at least four goals in their last four games against West Ham. According to BBC stats, the last time an English top-flight team had a streak of five four-goal games against a single team came between 1930 and 1933, when Arsenal accomplished the feat against Middlesbrough.

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri says his club is not nervous about the tightening EPL title race. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch the West Ham United vs. Liverpool FC English Premier League match live stream online from London, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Magpies showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League showdown live online for free, without a cable or satellite login. Just sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch Monday’s English Premier League featured match live stream for free.

A Spanish-language live stream of the match will be available via Universo Now.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by LFCTV Go, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the match with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the rights to the Monday match. A list of live stream sources for the West Ham United vs. Liverpool FC match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.