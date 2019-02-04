Kate Gosselin Has A Feast For A Crowd As She Celebrates Last Super Bowl With Two Of Her Kids

The 'Kate Plus 8' star posted no photos of her children as they celebrated the big game at home.

Kate Gosselin gave fans a treat when she gave a sneak peek of her Super Bowl spread over the weekend, but some of her Instagram followers questioned why there is no sight of her kids in any of her recent photos.

On Sunday, Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin star posted several photos of her family’s massive Super Bowl feast as the Patriots faced off against the Rams. The mom of eight captioned her traditional game day slideshow by noting that she would be watching another Super Bowl with her kids and that they were celebrating “togetherness” and making memories. Kate also noted that this would be the last Super Bowl before her eldest daughters, 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara, head off to college next fall.

Many fans took to the comments section to remark on Kate’s yummy spread, which included vegetables and dip, shrimp cocktail, cheese cubes, open-faced cucumber sandwiches and more. Some fans noted that the TLC star’s spread looked relatively healthy and asked if it was Keto friendly. But others wanted information on Kate’s kids, with one fan writing, ” I hope together means with all 8 of your kiddos!”

Another follower referenced two of Kate Gosselin’s 14-year-old sextuplet kids, Collin and Hannah, who are currently living with their dad, Jon.

“Would be even more complete if all your children were celebrating Super Bowl together. But I think Hannah and Collin are in a much better place,” the follower wrote.

And another fan swiped at Kate with the mean-spirited comment, “College wow, finally they will be free from you.”

Kate Gosselin did not respond to any of the comments on her post.

Because Kate Gosselin did not include any pictures of her kids in the Super Bowl slideshow, it is unclear how many of her eight children spent Super Bowl Sunday with her at her Pennsylvania home. Kate did, however, add a picture of the family dog, Nanuq, who apparently prefers to sleep through the big game.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Kate Gosselin’s estranged ex-husband Jon Gosselin posted photos over the weekend that showed he went on a trip to an auto show and to the beach with their son Collin. Hannah Gosselin was not pictured with her father and brother in any of the shots, so it is possible that she reunited with her mom and other siblings for the Super Bowl party.

Jon Gosselin recently told Hollywood Life that Collin has “no” relationship with his mother Kate, so it is no surprise he was pictured on a trip with his dad over the weekend and was not part of Kate’s Super Bowl celebration.