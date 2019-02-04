Kristoff St. John Tweeted Haunting Message About Son’s Suicide Two Weeks Before Death

Kristoff St. John fans are in mourning this week after the Young & the Restless star was found dead. Now, a heartbreaking tweet by the actor has resurfaced, which he wrote just two weeks before his tragic death.

According to People Magazine, Kristoff St. John recently mourned the loss of his son, Julian, who committed suicide four years ago. The Young & the Restless actor’s final tweet tells the story of a father who was still very much grieving the loss of his son.

“Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them,” one Twitter user wrote. St. John retweeted the post, adding “Never a truer word spoke. Thanks for posting this.”

Julian took his own life in November 2014 after a long battle with mental illness. The 24-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a Long Beach facility.

Julian was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 18-years-old after suffering from severe depression as a child. Kristoff and his then-wife, Mia St. John, later sued the facility for negligence over their son’s death.

In 2017, Kristoff underwent his own psychiatric treatment after he allegedly threatened to kill himself with a gun and was placed on a psychiatric hold.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune,” Mia said of Kristoff at the time.

To all my friends and fans. Thank you for all of your recent support and love. #family #YR #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/xTfp0jzTPa — Kristoff St John (@kristoffstjohn1) December 1, 2017

According to TMZ, Kristoff St. John was found dead on Sunday when friends went to check on him at his home in San Fernando Valley. His body was found and police and paramedics were sent to the scene, where the actor was later pronounced dead.

There was no sign of foul play, but sources claim that alcohol may have been a factor in St. John’s death.

Following the news of Kristoff’s death, Mia took to Twitter claiming that the hospital had killed her son and her husband in a heated statement before eventually deleting the message.

Fans, family, and friends have been sending an outpouring of love for Kristoff St. John and his family following his untimely death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.