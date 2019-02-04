Jon Gosselin Posts New Photos Of Fun-Filled Weekend With Son Collin

The former 'Kate Plus 8' star takes a weekend trip with his son, but fans wonder where Hannah is.

Jon Gosselin is beating the winter blues with some father-son time with his 14-year-old boy, Collin. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star shared new photos to Instagram that detailed a fun-filled weekend away from home with his son.

Gosselin posted photos from a weekend trip with his recently returned son Collin, as well as his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. Jon captioned the photos to reveal that the trio attended the Philly Auto Show in downtown Philadelphia, and also took a trip to the beach over the weekend. A slideshow, which is embedded below, shows Jon and Collin posing in front of custom cars — and later posing on the beach with Conrad. Jon Gosselin did not tag which beach the trio went to, but it looks chilly, as they are bundled up in winter coats.

Many fans of the reality TV family hit the comments section to remark how happy and healthy Collin looks. Several fans noted that Collin’s big smile says it all, but others expressed concern over where the 14-year-old’s sibling, Hannah, was. Jon Gosselin recently won temporary sole custody of Collin, and Hannah has been living with him since sometime last year. Hannah does not appear in any of Jon Gosselin’s new photos.

Kate Plus 8 fans had not seen Collin for several years, after he was sent to a boarding school. In a 2016 interview with People, Kate Gosselin revealed that her son Collin had been enrolled in a program at a facility for children with “special needs,” but Jon Gosselin has denied his ex-wife’s description of their son’s issues.

“He is not on any spectrum or special needs,” Jon Gosselin recently told fans, per Us Weekly.

Collin Gosselin was enrolled in an undisclosed treatment facility for more than two years, and he did not appear on the family’s TLC reality show during that time. Jon Gosselin and his daughter, Hannah, posted photos of a mini birthday celebration during a visit with Collin last March. Just as Collin was due to leave his live-in program in December of 2018, Jon filed for custody of the boy. Kate Gosselin did not show up to the custody hearing, and Jon was awarded temporary custody of Collin.

In addition to Collin and Hannah, Jon and Kate Gosselin are parents to 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara — and 14-year-old siblings Aaden, Joel, Leah, and Alexis. Jon Gosselin recently told Hollywood Life that Collin has “no” relationship with his mother.