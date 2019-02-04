Jessica Simpson Shares A Fun Winter Selfie On Instagram

The singer was all bundled up for winter adventure in her latests post on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson isn’t letting a little bad weather get her down! The singer took to Instagram to share a fun, silly selfie that proves even the cold chill of winter won’t stop the expectant mother from getting things done.

The photo is an extreme close-up of Simpson, who is dressed for some harsh weather. Simpson is wearing a big fur-trimmed gray jacket, with the hood up over her face. Drops of rain hang from the fur, signifying that the weather outside is indeed frightful. A large pair of red goggles obscures most of the rest of her face, protecting her from the elements.

But despite the decidedly unpleasant weather, Simpson is in great spirits in the shot. She has her tongue stuck out playfully at the camera, and is smiling as she poses for the selfie. In her caption, the singer explains that she was taking a walk in the rain after being unable to sleep, which led to the playful post.

And it looks like her 4.5 million fans were feeling her cheerful nature, as the post garnered almost 14,000 likes in very short order. The selfie is a far cry from the last few Instagram posts the singer and entrepreneur has shared recently, ones where she looks as chic and as stylish as ever.

It’s a nice change of pace for Simpson, and a testament to her improving health. The singer, who is expecting her third child, has had a rough pregnancy so far. Simpson has been incredibly frank and honest about her struggles — which have included swollen feet, sciatica, and a lengthy bout of bronchitis. But her recent posts indicate that she is on the mend, and feeling much better as she gets ready to welcome her new baby.

Despite her recent medical issues, Simpson made sure to celebrate the Super Bowl in her typically glamorous style. On her Instagram Story, the singer shared some shots of her party — and fans were more than impressed by the spread she laid out for friends and family.

Besides beautifully designed bouquets of flowers, complete with footballs, the tables were decorated in green to mimic the color of the football field. The tables were also accented with black and white striped runners that looked like the uniforms worn by referees. The food included pita bread, fruit salad, chips, and a miniature stadium filled with an assortment of snacks for people to enjoy while watching the game.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, will reportedly welcome their third child — a daughter — sometime in February. The baby girl joins daughter Maxwell and son Ace.